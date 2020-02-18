2021 Tight End Elijah Arroyo Reacts to Alabama Offer

Since the end of his junior season, 2021 three-star tight end/wide receiver Elijah Arroyo has been garnering attention from top programs all over the nation.

That attention has turned into 15 Division 1 scholarship offers including one from the Crimson Tide.

"It is truly a blessing," Arroyo said. "Blowing up the way I am is crazy."

On Feb. 13, Alabama assistant coach Jeff Banks shared the good news with the 6-foot-4, 215 pound pass catcher.

"I was fired up when I got it," Arroyo said. "Coach Banks says he likes my speed, ability to catch, block, and how I can go up and get the ball."

In 2019 at Independence High School in Frisco, Tx., Arroyo caught 47 passes for 650 yards and five touchdowns.

Other schools that have extended an offer to Arroyo include, Georgia, LSU, Penn State, TCU, Purdue, LSU, Michigan, Texas, Miami, Oklahoma State, Texas A & M, Kansas, Houston, SMU, and UConn.

"Every school has something different to offer and stands out in their own way," Arroyo said when asked if the Alabama offer stood out the most to him.

"Alabama stands out because of how good and consistent of a team they have been. But no, it did not stand out the most to me."

The Longhorn State product is still a ways away from making a commitment, but he says there are a few factors that will play a role in his decision.

"A good education," Arroyo said. "A team that knows how to use me and a chance to get to the NFL."

As he gears up for his final prep season, Arroyo believes his skillset has a lot to work on and is looking to build off of his budding success from last year.

"I could improve everything," Arroyo said. "My speed, footwork, blocking, hands, all of it."

Arroyo is unsure if he will sign in the Early Signing Period or wait until the traditional National Signing Day. He says he "definitely" plans on making a visit to Tuscaloosa in the coming months.

247Sports rates Arroyo as the 12th best tight end, nationally.

The tight end position will be a point of emphasis in the 2021 class, after only signing one in the 2020 recruiting class (Caden Clark) and nabbing grad transfer Carl Tucker, Jr. in the transfer portal. Arroyo could be a solid fit for the Crimson Tide given his size, strength, and ability in the passing game.