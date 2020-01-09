Who is Alabama Still Targeting as 2020 Cycle Nears Final Stretch?

The traditional National Signing Day is a little less than a month away and Alabama is still looking to fill out a few spots in its 2020 recruiting class.

Here are the names to keep an eye on as the 2020 cycle wraps up over the next month:

Four-star DT McKinnley Jackson (George County - Lucedale, Miss.)

Jackson might be the biggest name on the board and almost the entire SEC West is battling it out to land a guy of his talent. He has a busy month coming up with official visits to LSU and Texas A & M. Oregon offered him last week along with Georgia last month. Both of those schools and Ole Miss are vying for his last official visit. Although, the last time that he was on campus in Tuscaloosa was in late September, the Crimson Tide are still firmly in the mix alongside the aforementioned schools and Auburn. Jackson will be announcing on Feb. 4.

Three-star TE Brandon Frazier (McKinney North - McKinney, TX)

The Crimson Tide would like to add another tight end and Frazier could be the right fit. Frazier is a former Arkansas Razorbacks commit, who decommited after the firing of Chad Morris. Next weekend, he will take an official visit to Auburn where Morris was recently hired as offensive coordinator. Head coach Nick Saban is slated for an in-home visit with Frazier and his family later this month. Frazier stands at 6-foot-7 and almost 250 pounds and that athleticism jumps off of the tape. He caught 33 passes for 877 yards and seven touchdowns during his senior season.

Three-star CB Ennis Rakestraw, Jr. (Duncanville - Duncanville, TX)

Rakestraw announced on Tuesday that the Crimson Tide had offered him and it already appears to be the leader in the clubhouse for his services. The date has not been set, but Alabama will receive one of his final four official visits, while Miami, Missouri, and Michigan State will get the others. The six-foot, 170 pound defensive back has also received offers from Georgia, South Carolina, Arkansas, and Baylor.

Four-star DE Alfred Collins (Cedar Creek - Bastrop, TX)

Collins is rated as a consensus top-75 player in the nation and the No. 10 player in the state of Texas. The in-state Longhorns are presumed to be the favorites to land Collins, but Alabama and Oklahoma are high on his life. Both schools are expected to get him back on their respective campuses for a visit this month. He was in Tuscaloosa on an official visit back in September. Collins had a stellar senior season in which he racked up 86 tackles, 35 tackles for loss, eight sacks, and four forced fumbles.