2020 four-star defensive tackle and one of the top unsigned players in the nation, McKinnley Jackson, will be taking an unofficial visit to the University of Alabama on Saturday, per SI All-American.

Jackson is rated as the No. 1 player in the state of Mississippi and No. 12 defensive tackle, nationally.

Along with Alabama, Texas A & M, LSU, Georgia, Auburn, and Ole Miss are battling it out for Jackson and his services. He currently holds offers from 22 schools. His most recent offer is from the Oregon Ducks, who offered him on Jan. 6.

After his trip to Tuscaloosa this weekend, Jackson will hit the road for official visits at LSU (Jan. 24 - Jan. 26) and Texas A & M (Jan. 31 - Feb. 2). This will be Jackson’s first time back on campus at Alabama since his official visit here in September.

Yesterday, Crimson Tide defensive coordinator Pete Goulding and assistant coach Brian Baker took a trip to George County High School to visit Jackson.

The Lucedale, Miss., native finished his senior season with 76 tackles, 37 tackles for loss, and 10 sacks.

Jackson also played in a few all-stars events after his season wrapped up. He participated in the Alabama-Mississippi All Star Game and the All-American Bowl in San Antonio, Tx.

The 6-foot-2, 327 pound defensive tackle is set to make a decision on National Signing Day on Feb. 5.

BamaCentral and SI All-American will have the latest recruiting coverage and updates as the 2020 recruiting cycle hits the final stretch.