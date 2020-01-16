Four-Star Center Sedrick Van Pran Headlines Official Visitors In Tuscaloosa This Weekend

As of now, the University of Alabama will host three prospects on official visits this weekend (Jan. 17-19).

Here is a look at who will be in town:

Four-star C Sedrick Van Pran (Warren Easton - New Orleans, LA)

Van Pran is currently a Georgia commit, but after offensive line coach Sam Pittman left the Bulldogs program for Arkansas, he will field other visits to multiple SEC schools down the stretch. After his stop in Tuscaloosa this weekend, he will return to Athens the following weekend (Jan. 24 - 26), and then Florida will be the final stop (Jan. 31- Feb. 2) before National Signing Day. Rivals rates Van Pran as the the No. 1 center in the nation for the Class of 2020.

"Coach (Pete) Golding is a Louisiana guy who is not trying to pressure me to come to Alabama," Van Pran said at the Under Armour All-American game last month. "He says to take my visits to make sure Georgia is the place for me."

Four-star WR Javon Baker (McEachern - Powder Springs, GA)

Baker has been a verbal commitment to Alabama since November of 2018. This weekend will be the first official trip to Tuscaloosa after countless unofficial visits throughout this process. He does have an official visit planned for Arkansas next weekend and LSU and USC could be in the mix for a third. The expectation is that he will sign with the Crimson Tide in February barring anything out of the ordinary. Baker would have signed in December had there not been any academic issues preventing him from doing so.

Three-star RB Kyle Edwards (Destrehan - Destrehan, LA)

Edwards is one of Alabama's three running back signees in this class and since his verbal commitment back in August, he stayed loyal to the Crimson Tide, not taking any visits elsewhere. During his senior season, he rushed 1, 863 yards and 27 touchdowns leading the Wildcats to a Louisiana state title game appearance. He also held offers from the likes of Notre Dame, Penn State, and Texas A & M. The plan is for Edwards to enroll in the summer.