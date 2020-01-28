Bama Central
Alabama Jumps to No. 1 in the 247Sports Team Rankings for Class of 2020

Tyler Martin

On Tuesday, 247Sports released their final recruiting rankings for the Class of 2020 and the University of Alabama currently has four five-star, 18 four-star, and four three-star prospects. 

The final rankings push Alabama above Clemson for the top spot in the nation. 

Crimson Tide enrollee and five-star quarterback Bryce Young claimed the final No. 1 ranking as the nation's top recruit after a magnificent senior campaign where he passed for 4,528 yards, 58 touchdowns, and only six interceptions at Mater Dei High School. 

In the final rankings release, early enrollees and defensive linemen, Will Anderson and Tim Smith, earned that coveted fifth star. Anderson made the highest jump of any player, going from No. 64 overall to No. 5 in the nation.

The Hampton, Ga., native finished his senior year with 22 sacks. 

Smith also made a impressive climb up the rankings, going from No. 82 overall to No. 28. The Sebastian River standout recorded 62 tackles, 32 tackles for loss, four forced fumbles, 10 sacks, and two fumble recoveries. Since the start of the 2019 season, Smith has moved up a total of 208 spots. 

The other five-star prospect is another Crimson Tide signee, Drew Sanders, who was already considered that before Tuesday, moved up to No. 13. Sanders is a versatile player and can play both sides of the ball. During his senior year at Ryan, he tallied up 54 tackles, 11 sacks, and two interceptions. 

While on offense, he racked up 738 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns on 38 catches. He also ran the ball 43 times for 357 yards and 11 additional scores.

Four-star linebacker and enrollee Demouy Kennedy is considered a five-star by Rivals, but moved up to No. 35 overall after a strong senior season where he put up 73 tackles and two interceptions. 

Edge-rusher Chris Braswell is no longer listed as a five-star prospect in the Top247 100, but he remains in the Top 40 at No. 39. During his final season at St. Frances Academy in Baltimore, MD., he accumulated 13 sacks. 

The other Crimson Tide signees inside of the Top 100 are four-star defensive back Brian Branch at No. 49, four-star linebacker Quandarrius Robinson at No. 55, and four-star running back Jase McClellan at No. 85. 

Outside of the Top 100, Alabama still has signees scattered throughout. 

Thaiu Jones-Bell, a four-star wide receiver from south Florida, finishes at No. 104 after battling through injury. Four-star running back Roydell Williams moved up from No. 141 to No. 115 after he finished with 1,289 rushing yards and 24 touchdowns at Hueytown.

At No. 141 and No. 157, is in-state products, four-star linebacker Jackson Bratton and four-star defensive back Malachi Moore, respectively. 

Crimson Tide verbal commit Damieon George moved up to a four-star ranking, after his dominant showing at the Under Armour All-American Game George was in Tuscaloosa last weekend on an official visit. 

The Crimson Tide is still in the mix for a few of the remaining top unsigned prospects in the Top247 rankings.

Five-star defensive end Alfred Collins is No. 32 overall and he will make his decision between the Crimson Tide, Texas, and Oklahoma on Feb. 5.

Arguably, the most prized and coveted unsigned recruit left in this cycle is four-star defensive tackle McKinnley Jackson at No. 65. The George County, Miss. star will be in College Station this weekend for a visit to Texas A&M. 

Lastly, four-star offensive tackle and Georgia commit Sedrick Van Pran checks in at No. 76. He has been in Tuscaloosa and Athens over the last two weeks with a trip to Florida on deck. 

