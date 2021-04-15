Alabama Football Secures Commitment of 2022 DT Jaheim Oatis

Oatis has held an offer from the Crimson Tide since the summer of 2017 and he is the sixth commitment in the 2022 class

Mississippi native, 2022 defensive tackle Jaheim Oatis, who rose to fame in middle for his 6-foot-4, 285-pound stature, verbally committed to the University of Alabama on Wednesday evening.

Oatis shared the news on social media that included a photo of Alabama coach Nick Saban and him on a FaceTime call. He chose the Crimson Tide over the likes of LSU, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Georgia, Tennessee, Arkansas and Texas A&M, among others.

The Magnolia State product is now 6-foot-6 and weights over 340 pounds and just capped off a junior season at Columbia High School that saw 65 total tackles, 18 tackles for loss, three sacks, three fumble recoveries and four blocked field goals.

Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding and assistant Freddie Roach led the way during the recruiting of Oatis. However, coach Nick Saban offered him way back in the summer of 2017 when he was an eighth grader.

Oatis is the Crimson Tide's sixth member of its 2022 recruiting class, joining quarterback Ty Simpson, running back Emmanuel Henderson, tight end Elijah Brown, linebacker Robert Woodyard and defensive end Walter Bob Jr.

247Sports ranks Oatis as the 82nd best overall player in the 2022 cycle and eighth-ranked defensive tackle. He checks in as the state of Mississippi's best prospect.

Meanwhile, Rivals has Oatis ranked as the No. 192 overall player, 10th-best defensive tackle and fifth-best player in the Magnolia State.

The recruiting dead period is set to end on June 1 so after that, Oatis and other 2022 prospects can begin to take their official visits.