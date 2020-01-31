2022 Quarterback Prospect Tanner Bailey Discusses His Upcoming Visit to Alabama

The University of Alabama’s invite-only Junior Day event will see many top 2021 recruits on Saturday. But out of the six 2022 prospects set to attend, there is one that Crimson Tide fans should keep an eye on.

Tanner Bailey is a pro-style quarterback from Gordo High School, which sits just 25 miles away from the Capstone.

The 6-foot-1, 185 pound signal caller is a sophomore, who currently holds scholarship offers from LSU, Michigan, Tennessee, Troy, UAB, Southern Miss, South Alabama, Mississippi State, and West Virginia.

Over the last two seasons, Bailey has been the starter for the Green Wave, leading them to a 22-4 record and two AHSAA 3A playoff appearances. As a freshman, he threw for 1,447 yards and 16 touchdowns passes.

In 2019, he improved on those numbers by throwing for 2,400 yards and 23 scores as a sophomore. Bailey has seen his development as a passer grow, but says there is still more work to do.

“I think I have good decision making ability,” Bailey said. “Also, I think I have good touch when I throw. I would really like to work on throwing the deep ball and extending plays.”

His recruitment is in the early stages, but the Gordo, Ala., native has already impressed Crimson Tide offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian.

“I love talking with Coach Sarkisian,” Bailey said. “Our conversations are always great and the main message has been that they [Alabama] are very interested.”

Bailey has yet to receive an Alabama offer, but if it does extend him one, then the Crimson Tide will vault up to the top of the list of schools to choose from.

“They [Alabama] have not offered yet,” Bailey said. “I am really hoping they do because they would be a top choice in my decision. I have a lot of interest in them [Alabama] so an offer would be a huge accomplishment, but I will not stop there. I have to keep grinding.”

Before this weekend, the last time Bailey was in Tuscaloosa for a visit was for the LSU game back in November. He says he is most looking forward to seeing the coaching staff on Saturday.

“Honestly, I’m ready to get back over there and see all of the coaches,” Bailey said. “I really like Coach [Tino] Sunseri and Coach Sarkisian. It is going to be fun to get back on campus.”

Growing up in Gordo, Bailey has had a front row seat to the football powerhouse that Nick Saban has built over the last decade. He says the feeling is surreal that the Crimson Tide would reach out to him.

“It is awesome,” Bailey said. “All of my friends and relatives are Alabama fans, so it is cool to know they are interested. Being really close also makes it nice because I can go over there and visit practically whenever I can.”

While, at the moment, he only has three SEC offers, Bailey does have a connection to another conference squad.

The Auburn Tigers.

Bailey’s father, Lance Bailey, played for the Tigers during the 1980’s as a backup quarterback. He says the advice his dad has given him, during his rise onto the recruiting scene, has been very instrumental.

“He has taught me a lot about playing the quarterback position,” Bailey said. “The main advice that he has given me that has always stuck with me is to always be humble and trust God. In football, he always tells me to 110 percent and have no regrets.

After his visit to Alabama, Bailey will have a busy schedule over the next few months as he plans to visit or camp at Ole Miss, Auburn, Ohio State, Tennessee, and Clemson.