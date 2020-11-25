Former USA Junior Olympic National Team Member Audrey Evans to Join Alabama Gymnastics

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Former USA Junior Olympic National Team member Audrey Evans will be joining The University of Alabama gymnastics team in Fall of 2021.

The Hickory, N.C. native will add to a class that already includes Corinne Bunagan, Lilly Hudson and Jordyn Paradise.

Audrey Evans said: “I chose Alabama because of the staff and family atmosphere. The campus feels like home and I am excited to be part of the Southeastern Conference.”

Alabama coach Dana Duckworth said: “Audrey developed precise form and execution in her early years. Even after multiple shoulder surgeries, she still swings gorgeous bars, considering the event her absolute favorite while continuing to train all-around at Everest. At Alabama we believe she can make an impact on uneven bars, balance beam and floor exercise. Her kind spirit and desire to inspire others along with her beautiful lines and unique combinations will make her an awesome addition to Team 48. The way she excels in the classroom, has a huge heart for rescuing animals and has overcome personal obstacles has made her the person she is today.”

About Evans

Coached by Qi Han, Yiwen Chen, Nikolai Cherchen and Biyu Sun at Everest Gymnastics

2017 Junior Olympic National Team Member

2015 Elite Compulsory qualifier

Slated to graduate from Southlake Christian Academy in May 2021

Daughter of Joy and Mark Evans