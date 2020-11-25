SI.com
Bama Central
HomeAll Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistory
Search

Former USA Junior Olympic National Team Member Audrey Evans to Join Alabama Gymnastics

UA_Athletics

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Former USA Junior Olympic National Team member Audrey Evans will be joining The University of Alabama gymnastics team in Fall of 2021. 

The Hickory, N.C. native will add to a class that already includes Corinne Bunagan, Lilly Hudson and Jordyn Paradise.

Audrey Evans said: “I chose Alabama because of the staff and family atmosphere. The campus feels like home and I am excited to be part of the Southeastern Conference.”

Alabama coach Dana Duckworth said: “Audrey developed precise form and execution in her early years. Even after multiple shoulder surgeries, she still swings gorgeous bars, considering the event her absolute favorite while continuing to train all-around at Everest. At Alabama we believe she can make an impact on uneven bars, balance beam and floor exercise. Her kind spirit and desire to inspire others along with her beautiful lines and unique combinations will make her an awesome addition to Team 48. The way she excels in the classroom, has a huge heart for rescuing animals and has overcome personal obstacles has made her the person she is today.”

About Evans

  • Coached by Qi Han, Yiwen Chen, Nikolai Cherchen and Biyu Sun at Everest Gymnastics
  • 2017 Junior Olympic National Team Member
  • 2015 Elite Compulsory qualifier
  • Slated to graduate from Southlake Christian Academy in May 2021
  • Daughter of Joy and Mark Evans
Audrey Evans
Alabama Athletics
THANKS FOR READING BAMA CENTRAL
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Nick Saban Tests Positive For COVID-19, Will Miss Iron Bowl

The Crimson Tide coach will miss the Iron Bowl on Saturday

Tyler Martin

by

Flybama

Alabama Players in the NFL Tracker Week 12

Minkah Fitzpatrick has helped the Steelers make a run at history, while numerous former Crimson Tide players will play big parts in some key NFL Week 12 matchups

Kristi F. Patick

Former Alabama Football Player Rowdy Harrell Dies in Car Wreck

Moundville's Rowdy Harrell, a walk-on linebacker on the Crimson Tide's 2009 national championship team, died in accident while on his honeymoon

Christopher Walsh

Alabama Women’s Basketball Opens Season with 83-68 Win over Samford

Forward Jasmine Walker led the Crimson Tide with 22 points and seven rebounds

UA_Athletics

Multiple 2021 Alabama Commits Named SI All-American Finalists

The hunt for the best high school football player in the country continues with Sports Illustrated All-American naming its 250 finalists

Tyler Martin

Crimson Corner: What does Nick Saban's Absence Mean for the Iron Bowl?

While we all wish that Saban could be at Saturday's game, Alabama has this handled fairly well with Steve Sarkisian at the helm

Joey Blackwell

Will Be a "Weird" Iron Bowl Without Nick Saban According to Gus Malzahn

The Tigers coach says Saban missing this year's annual rivalry game is just another product of a strange season

Tyler Martin

Friday Night Lights Radio Ready For Final 4 Games

Show Airs Each Friday From 8-9 p.m. CT on Tide 100.9 FM and the App

Cary L. Clark

Practice Report: Alabama Football Conducts Another Full-Pad Practice Ahead of Auburn

The Crimson Tide hosted a two-hour, full-pad practice on Tuesday afternoon in Tuscaloosa

Joey Blackwell

by

Jessy_

Friends, Family and Football: In the Midst of COVID-19, Alabama Fans Still Have Much to be Thankful for this Holiday

While the coronavirus continues to rage across the country, fans of the Crimson Tide still have much to be grateful for this Thanksgiving

Joey Blackwell