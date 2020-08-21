Alabama High School Football Games Crimson Tide Fans Should Keep an Eye on This Weekend

This weekend, we are getting some semblance of normalcy back in our lives here in Alabama.

High school football is back all across the state.

The season kicked off Thursday night with 25 games, but Friday night is when the action really picks up with over 100 games, all taking place at 7 p.m (CT).

Here are the three games that Crimson Tide fans should keep an eye on the most:

Hewitt-Trussville at Pinson Valley

Arguably, the headliner of the evening on Friday. The 7A Huskies travel to take on 6A Pinson, who has won the state title in two of the last three seasons (2017 and 2018) and has the state's No. 1 overall player in 2021 corner/wide receiver Ga'Quincy McKinstry. The talented athlete is down to Alabama, LSU, and Auburn in his high-profiled recruitment.

The Indians coach, Sam Shade, who is a former Crimson Tide defensive back will be making his debut, replacing Patrick Nix, who took the job at Central-Phenix City this past offseason.

On the other hand, the Huskies have talent all over the field and it starts with running back Armoni Goodwin, who is currently committed to Auburn, but holds an Alabama offer. Riley Quick, a 2022 offensive lineman and brother of the Crimson Tide's Pierce Quick, is still waiting get that call from Alabama, but it seems like it is only a matter of time.

Another prospect to keep an eye on is 2022 four-star defense end Justice Finkley for Hewitt-Trussville, who earned a scholarship from Alabama back in June.

Ramsay at Bessemer City

Bessemer City, who finished 8-3 last year, is another program that now has ties to Alabama, as former standout defensive tackle Rudy Griffin is in his first year at the helm for the Tigers.

Griffin's debut will come against a Ramsay program that is led by two defenders drawing SEC-type recruitments - four-star defensive tackle Tim Keenan and four-star linebacker Jeremiah Williams.

Keenan recently listed Alabama among his final schools as he is nearing a decision on Aug. 29, while Williams cut the Crimson Tide from his final four, that includes Auburn, Florida, Georgia, and Oklahoma.

Oxford at Thompson

On Saturday night in Alabaster, we will have the 6A state champion Oxford Yellow Jackets going tot-to-toe with the 7A state champion Thompson Warriors. There might not be a better way to start the season than that.

Thompson is led by 2022 Crimson Tide commit, four-star defensive end Jeremiah Alexander. Coach Mark Freeman's program has an abundance of youthful talent on his defense that includes, 2023 defensive lineman Peter Woods and defensive back Tony Mitchell, who both have tons of Power Five interest and hold Alabama offers.

That stout Thompson defense will have to find a way to stop Oxford wide receiver Roc Taylor, who is a verbal pledge to Tennessee.

The Yellow Jackets offensive line is anchored by Bradyn Joiner, who holds offers from multiple SEC programs like Georgia, Arkansas, Mississippi State, and Tennessee.

Cornerback Trequon Fegans is an Oxford standout in the 2022 recruiting class, who has garnered interest and an offer from the Crimson Tide coaching staff earlier this offseason.

Games 2021 Alabama commits will participate in:

LB Ian Jackson - Jackson, who finished with 91 total tackles in 2019, will have the honor of leading the Prattville Lions against Wetumpka at the Cramton Bowl in Montgomery.

DT Anquin Barnes - The 6-foot-6, 315 pound Barnes and his Lee-Montgomery squad will travel to Daphne in a matchup against former Crimson Tide defensive tackle Kenny King, who is in his fifth-year as coach of the Trojans.

LB Deontae Lawson - Mobile Christian and Lawson, who is Alabama's longest tenured commit in the 2021 class, will have a jamboree matchup with Monroe County before kicking off the regular season against UMS-Wright next Friday.

