Bama Central
Top Stories
BamaCentral
Talk of the Tide
Recruiting

Breaking: Alabama Lands Junior College All-American Corner Ronald Williams Jr.

Christopher Walsh

The University of Alabama football year added yet another defensive back to the recruiting Class of 2020 when junior college All-American Ronald Williams Jr. announced his pledge to the Crimson Tide on Saturday night. 

Williams tweeted: "My recruitment is officially shut down & I will be committing to the University of Alabama!!" 

The sophomore at Hutchinson C.C. is listed as 6-2, 188 pounds. 

Nick Saban visited his home in Ferriday, La., on Wednesday. 

Per the 247Sports composite rankings Williams is rated the No. 5 cornerback and the No. 14 junior college player in the nation. He's considered a consensus four-star prospect.

His addition gives Alabama 25 commitments, although the Crimson Tide is expected to sign a couple more. The Early Signing Period begins Wednesday.

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Late Run Helps Penn State Survive Against Alabama, 73-31

Christopher Walsh

Despite playing with a wrist injury guard Beetle Bolden leads Crimson Tide with 15 points

Nick and Terry Saban Donate $1 Million to Creation of Children's Center

Christopher Walsh

Saban Family, Nick's Kids Foundation lead project to turn Tuscaloosa News building into The Saban Center

5 Things to Know About Alabama Basketball at Penn State

Christopher Walsh

Crimson Tide will be heading to Big Ten country as a clear underdog agains the Nittany Lions

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Dec. 14, 2019

Christopher Walsh

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings

Jerry Jeudy Announces Whether He'll Play in the Citrus Bowl

Christopher Walsh

Crimson Tide junior wide receiver is expected to leave early for the 2020 NFL Draft

Just A Minute: Friday a Busy Day that was a Reminder of What's Important

Christopher Walsh

From Cyrus Jones to The Saban Center, Friday Brought A lot of Perspective During Holiday Season

Alabama Baseball Legend Butch Hobson Among Those Receiving Degree This Weekend

Christopher Walsh

30 Alabama athletes slated for commencement including numerous All-Americans and Academic All-Americans

Former Alabama Player Cyrus Jones Had Open-Heart Surgery

Christopher Walsh

Former Alabama Player Cyrus Jones Had Open-Heart Surgery

Alabama Track and Field Wants to Tap into Potential Even More

Christopher Walsh

With the mentality of 'We all just feel like this is the year' the Crimson Tide track and field teams prepare to open the indoor season

All Things Bama Podcast: Who Could Return to Alabama in 2020? Plus Recruiting and Basketball Talk

Tyler Martin

Tyler Martin and Cary Clark dive into the chatter surrounding the Alabama players potientally returning for their senior seasons and more