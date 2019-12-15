The University of Alabama football year added yet another defensive back to the recruiting Class of 2020 when junior college All-American Ronald Williams Jr. announced his pledge to the Crimson Tide on Saturday night.

Williams tweeted: "My recruitment is officially shut down & I will be committing to the University of Alabama!!"

The sophomore at Hutchinson C.C. is listed as 6-2, 188 pounds.

Nick Saban visited his home in Ferriday, La., on Wednesday.

Per the 247Sports composite rankings Williams is rated the No. 5 cornerback and the No. 14 junior college player in the nation. He's considered a consensus four-star prospect.

His addition gives Alabama 25 commitments, although the Crimson Tide is expected to sign a couple more. The Early Signing Period begins Wednesday.