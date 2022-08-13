Skip to main content

Alabama Lands Massive Prospect out of California

The Crimson Tide continued to add to its already huge offensive line with another commitment for the recruiting Class of 2023.

Someone needs to let the Mal Moore Athletic Facility Dining Hall know that it needs to stock up on milk. Like a lot of it. 

Raymond Pulido usually drinks about four gallons of milk per week. 

Saturday afternoon, one of the top-rated offensive linemen in the state of California committed to play for Alabama. 

Pulido, who will play guard at Apple Valley High School this season, is 6 feet 7 and 350 pounds, and wears size 17 shoes. He could play tackle, though, at the next level.

“He’s a very talented player,” his former coach, St. John Bosco's Jason Negro, told the Los Angeles Times. “He has the size, the strength and right mindset. He’s a big dude. I certainly wouldn’t want to have to deal with the grocery bill his family has to deal with.”

Pulido had also been considering UCLA, Oregon, Louisville and Michigan. His addition gives Alabama its fifth offensive lineman and it could be done with the position group for the Class of 2023 unless a player too good to pass up comes along.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Alabama's other commitments on the offensive line include three other promising tackles. 

  • Wilkin Formby, OT, 6-7, 295, Tuscaloosa, Ala., SI99 No. 92
  • Olaus Alinen, OT, 6-6, 315, Windsor, Conn.
  • Myles McVey, OT, 6-6, 358, East St. Louis, Ill.
  • RyQueze McElderry, G, 6-3, 340, Anniston, Ala. 

Regardless, the size can't be denied. He lists on his Twitter account "85 1/2 wingspan 35 arm 760-810-1308." Pulido also plays with a bit of a mean streak, and also has the footwork to be able to pull, which is a huge asset should he remain in the interior. 

Pulido played the first three years of his high school career at Apple Valley, which posting some impressive rushing numbers last season. The Sun Devils ran for 2,970 yards and 33 touchdowns, averaging 6.5 yards per carry in the process.

He transferred to national powerhouse St. John Bosco in Bellflower, but transferred back to Apple Valley for personal reasons. 

"I transferred in and I was expecting something, but I really wasn't expecting this," he told Ducks Digest in May about his growing recruitment. "It kind of caught me off guard a little bit but I'm doing my best to just keep it in and really take the recruiting process kind of slow and really think of everything before I make a decision." 

Alabama Crimson Tide Recruiting: Commitment Tracker

In This Article (1)

Alabama Crimson Tide
Alabama Crimson Tide

Nick Saban, Alabama practice - August 12, 2022
All Things Bama

Live Updates: Nick Saban Speaks After Alabama's First Scrimmage of Fall Camp

By Joey Blackwell58 minutes ago
Jaheim Oatis
All Things Bama

All Things CW: Alabama's Biggest Loser is the Talk of the Tide in Camp

By Christopher Walsh8 hours ago
Nimari Burnett vs Chinese National Team - August 12, 2022
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Saturday, August 13, 2022

By Joey Blackwell16 hours ago
Nick Saban, Alabama practice - August 12, 2022
All Things Bama

Alabama Football Conducts Final Preparations Ahead of First Scrimmage

By Joey BlackwellAug 12, 2022 4:39 PM EDT
Rylan Griffen vs Chinese National Team - August 12, 2022
All Things Bama

Alabama Basketball Defeats Chinese National Team 89-77

By Joey BlackwellAug 12, 2022 4:17 PM EDT
Oct 10, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) hands off to running back Damien Harris (37) during the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Bama/NFL

Bama in the NFL: The Alabama Patriots

By Hunter De SiverAug 12, 2022 4:00 PM EDT
Alabama quarterback Mac Jones (10) hugs Alabama running back Najee Harris (22) after Harris' late touchdown against Michigan in the Citrus Bowl in Orlando, Fla., on Wednesday January 1, 2020.
Recruiting

Recruiting Rundown: Going by NFL Draft, One Nick Saban Class Stands Out

By Christopher WalshAug 12, 2022 3:00 PM EDT
Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Jordan Battle (9) celebrates after defeating the LSU Tigers at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama won 20-14.
All Things Bama

Jordan Battle on Nick Saban's Demeanor: "He’s just in a good mood"

By Joey BlackwellAug 12, 2022 2:19 PM EDT