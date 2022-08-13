Alabama Lands Massive Prospect out of California

Someone needs to let the Mal Moore Athletic Facility Dining Hall know that it needs to stock up on milk. Like a lot of it.

Raymond Pulido usually drinks about four gallons of milk per week.

Saturday afternoon, one of the top-rated offensive linemen in the state of California committed to play for Alabama.

Pulido, who will play guard at Apple Valley High School this season, is 6 feet 7 and 350 pounds, and wears size 17 shoes. He could play tackle, though, at the next level.

“He’s a very talented player,” his former coach, St. John Bosco's Jason Negro, told the Los Angeles Times. “He has the size, the strength and right mindset. He’s a big dude. I certainly wouldn’t want to have to deal with the grocery bill his family has to deal with.”

Pulido had also been considering UCLA, Oregon, Louisville and Michigan. His addition gives Alabama its fifth offensive lineman and it could be done with the position group for the Class of 2023 unless a player too good to pass up comes along.

Alabama's other commitments on the offensive line include three other promising tackles.

Wilkin Formby, OT, 6-7, 295, Tuscaloosa, Ala., SI99 No. 92

Olaus Alinen, OT, 6-6, 315, Windsor, Conn.

Myles McVey, OT, 6-6, 358, East St. Louis, Ill.

RyQueze McElderry, G, 6-3, 340, Anniston, Ala.

Regardless, the size can't be denied. He lists on his Twitter account "85 1/2 wingspan 35 arm 760-810-1308." Pulido also plays with a bit of a mean streak, and also has the footwork to be able to pull, which is a huge asset should he remain in the interior.

Pulido played the first three years of his high school career at Apple Valley, which posting some impressive rushing numbers last season. The Sun Devils ran for 2,970 yards and 33 touchdowns, averaging 6.5 yards per carry in the process.

He transferred to national powerhouse St. John Bosco in Bellflower, but transferred back to Apple Valley for personal reasons.

"I transferred in and I was expecting something, but I really wasn't expecting this," he told Ducks Digest in May about his growing recruitment. "It kind of caught me off guard a little bit but I'm doing my best to just keep it in and really take the recruiting process kind of slow and really think of everything before I make a decision."

Alabama Crimson Tide Recruiting: Commitment Tracker