The University of Alabama's 2021 football recruiting class is still looking for its signal caller.

On Monday afternoon, four-star quarterback and California native Miller Moss announced his commitment to USC over the Crimson Tide, UCLA, and LSU. His pledge gives the Trojans two quarterbacks for its 2021 class, joining four-star prospect Jake Garcia.

Moss has been blogging throughout his recruitment with Sports Illustrated All-American and he revealed in his latest post how tough the conversation he had with Crimson Tide assistant Steve Sarkisian, who he shares West Coast ties with, was.

"Talking to Coach Sark at Alabama, obviously we developed a very close relationship. I was as close with him as any coach throughout the process," Moss said. "Having to tell him I wasn't coming to Alabama was a hard conversation, a grown-man conversation so to speak. But the way he handled it gave me way more respect for the institution that Alabama is and the person that he is.

"It made me more comfortable in that I made the right decision in having them so involved in my process. Alabama is not going to live and die on the commitment of Miller Moss. They're gonna be just fine either way, that's who Alabama is.

"The way they handled that showed me why they are the pinnacle of college football."

The Bishop Alemany High School standout was clearly at the top of the Crimson Tide's board, given that coach Nick Saban was on the phone with him, after Tua Tagovailoa was selected by the Miami Dolphins with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft.

It remains to be seen where the Crimson Tide coaching staff will go at the position this cycle but its remains in contact with Jalen Milroe, who is a four-star prospect and a Texas commit, and recently, Kaden McMullen, a three-star quarterback out of O'Fallon, Mo.