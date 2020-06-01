Bama Central
Top Stories
BamaCentral
Talk of the Tide
Recruiting

Alabama Misses Out On Miller Moss, But The West Coast QB Still Has High Praise for Crimson Tide

Tyler Martin

The University of Alabama's 2021 football recruiting class is still looking for its signal caller. 

On Monday afternoon, four-star quarterback and California native Miller Moss announced his commitment to USC over the Crimson Tide, UCLA, and LSU. His pledge gives the Trojans two quarterbacks for its 2021 class, joining four-star prospect Jake Garcia. 

Moss has been blogging throughout his recruitment with Sports Illustrated All-American and he revealed in his latest post how tough the conversation he had with Crimson Tide assistant Steve Sarkisian, who he shares West Coast ties with, was. 

"Talking to Coach Sark at Alabama, obviously we developed a very close relationship. I was as close with him as any coach throughout the process," Moss said. "Having to tell him I wasn't coming to Alabama was a hard conversation, a grown-man conversation so to speak. But the way he handled it gave me way more respect for the institution that Alabama is and the person that he is.

"It made me more comfortable in that I made the right decision in having them so involved in my process. Alabama is not going to live and die on the commitment of Miller Moss. They're gonna be just fine either way, that's who Alabama is. 

"The way they handled that showed me why they are the pinnacle of college football."

The Bishop Alemany High School standout was clearly at the top of the Crimson Tide's board, given that coach Nick Saban was on the phone with him, after Tua Tagovailoa was selected by the Miami Dolphins with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft. 

It remains to be seen where the Crimson Tide coaching staff will go at the position this cycle but its remains in contact with Jalen Milroe, who is a four-star prospect and a Texas commit, and recently, Kaden McMullen, a three-star quarterback out of O'Fallon, Mo. 

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Joey Blackwell
Joey Blackwell

Editor

Sad to see him not coming to Tuscaloosa, but understandable given the QB talent already present.

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The Beatless Beat Writer: Here We Go

BamaCentral's own Joey Blackwell has some optimism heading into this week

Joey Blackwell

by

jblackwell

Hall of Fame Auburn Football Coach Pat Dye Passes Away at 80

The former Auburn head coach died on Monday morning in Auburn

Joey Blackwell

by

Christopher Walsh

Alabama's Dylan Smith to Participate in This Week's CSBI

The Collegiate Summer Baseball Invitational will take place this week in Bryan, Texas

Joey Blackwell

by

TylerMartin

Alabama Football's 2020 Summer Enrollees Arrive on Campus

The remaining members of the Crimson Tide's 2020 recruiting class arrived in Tuscaloosa on Monday

Tyler Martin

by

jblackwell

Alabama SI Cover Tournament: The Legend of Julio Jones vs. The Tide Rolls to the Top

Help BamaCentral determine which Alabama Sports Illustrated cover is the best, and a Top 25 list

Christopher Walsh

by

jblackwell

Daily Dose Of Crimson Tide: Nick Saban And 'Four Dead In Ohio'

Need your fix of Alabama sports? BamaCentral has you covered with a crucial part of Nick Saban's past, the Kent State massacre

Christopher Walsh

by

jblackwell

Nick Saban Issues Statement Regarding Protests

The Crimson Tide head football coach urges peaceful protests and understanding during these difficult times.

Joey Blackwell

by

TylerMartin

Daily Dose of Crimson Tide: Scott Hunter vs. Pat Sullivan

Need your fix of Alabama sports? BamaCentral has you covered with the Scott Hunter record-setting game many Crimson Tide fans aren't quick to celebrate

Christopher Walsh

by

TylerMartin

This Week With the Crimson Tide: The Latest Coronavirus Figures In Alabama And Tuscaloosa

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Tuscaloosa continue to dramatically rise, up 46.1 percent from a week ago

Christopher Walsh

by

TylerMartin

The Coronavirus Crisis and Sports: Where Things Stand Heading Into June

A look at how sports, including college football, area dealing with the coronavirus pandemic and the best of Sports Illustrated

Christopher Walsh

by

TylerMartin