Alabama's Status with Shemar James as Early Signing Day Nears

Following an SEC Championship victory, Nick Saban and the Alabama coaching staff hit the road to visit recruits around the south.

Shemar James, a highly coveted linebacker from Mobile, Ala., earned a visit from Nick Saban himself on Monday of this week just two days after an in-home visit with Pete Golding.

Back in May, James listed Alabama and Florida as his top two schools.

James, who attends Faith Academy, committed to Florida in late June, but he decided to re-open his recruitment in October.

Quickly, Alabama and Georgia jumped in, pushing to land the 6-foot-2, 212 pound defensive force.

James talked about his current status in an interview he did with Al.com earlier this week.

"I'm just trying to plan out the schools, divide them, the weaknesses, the pros and the cons," James said. "Just trying to make the best decision for me."

James added Nebraska and Texas A&M to his list of possible schools, along with Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. He has also received in-home visits from the Bulldogs and Gators this past week.

James spoke highly of Saban and Alabama, saying the coach shared with him wisdom about life after football.

"It's always nice talking with coach Saban," James said.

With under a week until early signing day, James said he "pretty much" knows where he will spend his college days.

"The overall environment of the school that I attend, make sure I'm comfortable, make sure it feels right for me," James said. "Just make sure that I'm around the right group of guys in order to become the best version of myself."

After the commitment of Isaiah Bond, Alabama is up to 21 verbal commits in the class of 2022. James would be just the seventh in-state prospect to join the class if he chooses Alabama, and he would be the fourth linebacker, joining Jeremiah Alexander, Butkus Award winner Shawn Murphy, and fellow Mobile native Robert Woodyard.

Regardless, James is likely to make one SEC fanbase and coaching staff very happy on Dec. 15.