December 6, 2021
Alabama Commit Shawn Murphy Wins Butkus Award for Nation's Top High School Linebacker
Publish date:

Murphy was announced as the winner of the award on Monday afternoon.
Alabama commit Shawn Murphy, a 2022 linebacker from Manassas, Va., was announced as the Butkus Award winner for the nation's top high school linebacker. He was one of six finalists for the award. 

Murphy was blown away to be able to talk to Dick Butkus via zoom as he received the trophy. Butkus said the award was "well deserved" for Murphy. 

Murphy just finished up his senior season for Unity Reed High School, where he did it all for the Lions. He won defensive player of the year for his district and was first team all-district. 

The 6-foot-2, 215-pound inside backer has been regarded all year as one of the nation's best at the linebacker position, and he lived up to the hype with his production throughout the 2021 season. 

Murphy is one of three linebackers in the Alabama class of 2022, alongside two Alabama natives in Robert Woodyard and Jeremiah Alexander. Safe to say that the Crimson Tide is set up well for defensive signal callers in the future.  

During the Crimson Tide's final home game, Murphy took an official visit to Alabama. He seemed to enjoy his time, and he has gelled with the coaching staff. 

Murphy is already a highly awarded player coming into college, and he is coming to Alabama where linebackers are developed well. 

Having been committed since late June, Murphy has bought in to Crimson Tide culture, and he often voices his support on social media. 

The Crimson Tide is still in the running for multiple defensive recruits, and Murphy has done his best help the coaches in recruiting fellow players. Early signing day is quickly approaching, and Alabama is in a good spot with Murphy, the 2021 Butkus Award winner, on its side. 

