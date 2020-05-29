Bama Central
All Things Bama Podcast: Breakdown of Ian Jackson's Commitment, Nugget on Miller Moss, And More

Tyler Martin

All Things Bama Podcast host Tyler Martin is joined by recurring guest, Sports Illustrated All-American director of football recruiting John Garcia Jr. to dive into Ian Jackson's commitment to the Crimson Tide, among a plethora of different topics.

Where does Ian Jackson bring to the table for the Crimson Tide? His commitment along with Kaine Williams' from two weeks ago, shows the importance Alabama is placing on hybrid, versatile defenders in this recruiting cycle. 

Who could be next to commit? The duo take a look at the quarterback position and Garcia offers up an interesting nugget on 2021 four-star signal caller Miller Moss, who is down to the Crimson Tide, USC, UCLA, and LSU. 

Could the Crimson Tide's wide receivers in the 2021 class look a lot like that of 2017's, which saw Jerry Jeudy, Henry Ruggs III, and DeVonta Smith end up in Tuscaloosa? 

Since there will be no in-person recruiting visits through the summer, how does that affect the early signing period in December? Find out all this and more on the All Things Bama Podcast.

The show is available on Apple, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and Anchor. Former guests of the podcast include Eli Gold, Chris Stewart, Bryan Passink, Wimp Sanderson, Barrett Jones, Mike Johnson, Cory Reamer, Bradley Bozeman, Will Lowery, Lawson Schaffer, Kolby Robinson, Shaun Dion Hamilton, Jason Caffey, Kenneth Darby, and more.

Make sure to like, subscribe, and review wherever you get your podcasts. Thanks for listening, everyone. Stay safe and healthy during this time!

Link to Apple Podcasts 

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Joey Blackwell
Joey Blackwell

Editor

Always great to hear John’s analysis.

