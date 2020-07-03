All Things Bama Podcast: Breaking Down UA's Two Newest Commits, Recapping the Elite 11 Finals

All Things Bama Podcast host Tyler Martin is joined by Sports Illustrated All-American Director of Football Recruiting, John Garcia Jr., to break down the Crimson Tide's most recent verbal commitments, who could be next, and recap the Elite 11 Finals, which featured the best quarterback prospects in the country.

The additions of 2021 three-star Devonta Smith and four-star defensive end Dallas Turner give Alabama now 10 commits and lays the foundation for the makings of one of the best recruiting classes in the country.

Who could be next? Martin and Garcia look at three prospects in particular, five-star cornerback Ga'Quincy "Kool-Aid" McKinstry, five-star defensive tackle Damon Payne, and four-star linebacker Kendrick Blackshire, who could pop off a commitment in the coming weeks.

Next up, Garcia recaps the Elite 11 Finals and offers a nugget on Florida State commit, four-star signal caller Luke Altmyer, who is being targeted by the Alabama coaching staff.

Find out all this and more on this week's episode of the All Things Bama Podcast.

