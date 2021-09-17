Recruiting Corner: Alabama Awaits News from 2022 Targets on Two Fronts

As the names in this year's recruiting cycle begin to dwindle, Crimson Tide basketball and football staffs will better know where Alabama stands soon.

We're getting closer, and you can feel it, the anticipation of who goes where among some of the top-rated recruits of 2022.

Alabama football, for about a month now, sits at 14 verbal commitments, but one of its top remaining targets will soon announce where he'll be playing next season.

Elijah Pritchett, the top offensive tackle of the SI All-American 2022 player rankings, will choose between the Crimson Tide, Georgia, Florida State, and Southern Cal on September 28.

The Columbus, Georgia, native will take two more visits before his decision, one to the in-state Bulldogs and the other to USC, a program actively searching for its next head coach after the dismissal of Clay Helton.

At 6-foot-6, 280 pounds, Pritchett would join fellow offensive linemen and Alabama commits Tyler Booker and Dayne Shor as the third member of that unit in the Crimson Tide's 2022 class.

As of now, that's the only finalized decision date in the near future for an Alabama target.

Meanwhile, there's news on the basketball front for the Crimson Tide, too.

Coming off its sweep of SEC titles in 2020-21, Alabama basketball still hasn't received a pledge to its incoming class, but that could change here soon.

Brandon Miller, one of the top-rated senior forwards in the nation, will announce his college decision September 27, two days after his visit to the Capstone. His finalists are Tennessee State, Alabama, the National Basketball League, and the NBA's G-League.

He's one of a few prized prospects who've warranted discussions of a potential commitment to the Crimson Tide.

Then there's Nick Smith Jr., one of the top guards in the 2022 class, and a player who recently named four finalists. Alabama is among those listed along with Auburn, Arkansas, and Arkansas Pine-Bluff. The Arkansas native hasn't announced a decision date, though.

One other name to keep an eye on is Noah Clowney of Roebuck, South Carolina. Clowney's final four schools are Indiana, Alabama, Florida, and Virginia Tech, and the Tide's coaching staff recently visited with him.

To look ahead, there are plenty more visits on the way for both the Crimson Tide football and basketball programs, and we'll soon find out if Pritchett and Miller will choose Alabama.