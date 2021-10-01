Recruiting Corner: No Shortage of Tide Targets in Town for Alabama vs Ole Miss

The visitors list of recruits in Tuscaloosa this weekend features some of the top Alabama targets in both football basketball.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Many are committed and others aren't, the high school recruits who will be in Tuscaloosa this weekend for either the Alabama vs Ole Miss matchup, for time with basketball coach Nate Oats and staff, or both.

Consuming of the 2022 and 2023 recruiting cycles, the Crimson Tide has a few notable football targets who were at last week's game to Southern Miss, including senior edge rusher and July commit Jeremiah Alexander of nearby Thompson High.

Then, of course, there's Arch Manning, the quarterback legacy out of New Orleans, Louisiana, and the Newman School who visits Alabama for the second time after getting to know coach Nick Saban and company this summer.

Don't hold your breath, however, since a nearing decision from Manning is unlikely.

Meanwhile, Alexander's teammate at Thompson High, 2023 defensive back and priority target Tony Mitchell, returns after witnessing the Southern Miss game just a week ago.

In-state defensive lineman Khurtiss Perry will be here, too, as the Pike Road native remains one of the more prioritized uncommitted recruits in the 2022 class.

Other football prospect visiting the Capstone this weekend include 2023 wide receiver Johntay Cook of Desoto, Texas, 2022 running back Jovantae Barnes of Las Vegas, Nevada, and fellow senior Devon Campbell, a top-rated offensive tackle out of Arlington, Texas.

Kelby Collins also makes the trip, the junior defensive lineman of Gardendale, Alabama, and a player who's visited the Crimson Tide program before.

To add to it, the Crimson Tide hosts 11 of its commits for the Top 15 matchup to the Rebels, including the aforementioned Alexander, quarterback Ty Simpson and running back Emmanuel Henderson among others.

This week, the Tide added to its 14-pledge class with the commitment of Columbus, Georgia, native Elijah Pritchett, who chose Alabama over Georgia, Southern Cal and Florida State.

After yesterday's basketball commitment, 2022 point guard Jaden Bradley of IMG Academy, and last Saturday's student section chants in Bryant-Denny Stadium, Alabama basketball welcomes another top-rated recruiting target who, this time, will be accompanied by his teammate, Bradley.

Of course I'm talking about Jarace Walker, a 6-foot-8 forward who attends IMG with Bradley, and he follows Brandon Miller, another top-rated senior forward who got the attention of Alabama students as they chanted his name during last Saturday's win to the Golden Eagles.

Bradley, meanwhile, was the first commitment to Alabama in the 2022 cycle, and he's stated he's recruiting both Miller and Walker to join him in suiting up for the Crimson Tide in the near future.