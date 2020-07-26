Belleville HC Offers Insight Into What Damon Payne Brings to the Crimson Tide: "I Think He is Going to Play on Sundays"

The University of Alabama continued its hot streak on the recruiting trail on Sunday afternoon, with the addition of Sports Illustrated All-American candidate and 2021 five-star defensive tackle Damon Payne.

Belleville High School coach Jermain Crowell Sr. has had a front-row seat to Payne's rise as a national recruit and star prospect. Bama Central recently caught up him to discuss what the 6-foot-4, 295 pound defensive tackle is bringing with him to Tuscaloosa.

"He is an explosive athlete," Crowell said. "A cerebral athlete who is committed to winning and he is a great teammate and great community guy. Damon is a very hard worker."

Over multiple years of coaching him, Crowell says he has been most impressed with Payne's maturity, how he leads others, and how he has been able to drown out the outside noise regarding his high-profile recruitment.

"Maturity for sure," Crowell said. "He is an old man in a young person's body. Just the way he goes about everything. I had coached a lot of All-Americans, but none of them were as mature as Damon. He never got caught up in the recruitment process. He does not care about the hype. He did it his way. He does not really do interviews. He just wants to enjoy high school and play with his teammates.

"He leads by example, and now he is showing all of our young guys how to go about their business and focus on what is important."

Last season, Payne finished with 59 total tackles, 22 tackles for loss, and eight sacks, but Crowell says the sky is the limit for this Wolverine State standout.

"I think he is going to play on Sundays," Crowell said. "He has dominated ever since he has been in high school. We put out a lot of Division 1 talent and he has been a starter for us since almost day one."

With prep football in Michigan slated to start on time, Payne will have one last go at showcasing his abilities, in his home state, before he heads south to join the Crimson Tide.

"Over the last month or so, he has been trying to take his game to the next level," Crowell said. "He has cut some weight and trained a lot. He just keeps his head down, stays out of trouble, and works hard."