Breaking: 2021 DE Keanu Koht Flips From LSU To Alabama

This just in: Alabama has flipped 2021 LSU commit, defensive end Keanu Kohut.

Here's what Sports Illustrated All-American has to say about the talented edge rusher:

Prospect: Keanu Koht

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-4, 225 pounds

Position: Defensive End

School: Vero Beach (Fla.)

Committed to: Alabama

Frame: Very long, lean and athletic frame fit for playing the edge. Room to add considerable mass at the next level.

Athleticism: Twitchy; excellent first-step explosiveness. Open-field speed of a weak-side linebacker. Very quick hand movements. Can bend and contort his body to gain leverage during a speed rush.

Instincts: Showed natural ability to slide his feet laterally, while moving into a different gap. Takes good alert angles to the ball carrier. Quick hands to deflect passes when he does not reach QB. Knows when to go for the strip-sack from the backside of the signal-caller.

Polish: Excellent first-step edge rusher with the natural bend and athleticism needed to be a double-digit college sack artist. Ability to diagnose a play and chase the football down from behind. Creates big plays with quick hands to deflect the football.

Bottom Line: Koht’s frame, athleticism and instincts make him an ideal college edge rusher. His lateral quickness, natural bend, hand-eye coordination and penchant for deflecting the football make him one of the nation’s most coveted defensive ends.

