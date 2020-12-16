All Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistoryThe Saban FilesASWAThe 411
Breaking: 2021 DE Keanu Koht Flips From LSU To Alabama

Koht provides some excitement and drama for Crimson Tide fans on Early National Signing Day as he flips from the Bayou Bengals to Alabama
This just in: Alabama has flipped 2021 LSU commit, defensive end Keanu Kohut.

Here's what Sports Illustrated All-American has to say about the talented edge rusher:

Prospect: Keanu Koht
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-4, 225 pounds
Position: Defensive End
School: Vero Beach (Fla.)
Committed to: Alabama

Frame: Very long, lean and athletic frame fit for playing the edge. Room to add considerable mass at the next level.

Athleticism: Twitchy; excellent first-step explosiveness. Open-field speed of a weak-side linebacker. Very quick hand movements. Can bend and contort his body to gain leverage during a speed rush.

Instincts: Showed natural ability to slide his feet laterally, while moving into a different gap. Takes good alert angles to the ball carrier. Quick hands to deflect passes when he does not reach QB. Knows when to go for the strip-sack from the backside of the signal-caller.

Polish: Excellent first-step edge rusher with the natural bend and athleticism needed to be a double-digit college sack artist. Ability to diagnose a play and chase the football down from behind. Creates big plays with quick hands to deflect the football.

Bottom Line: Koht’s frame, athleticism and instincts make him an ideal college edge rusher. His lateral quickness, natural bend, hand-eye coordination and penchant for deflecting the football make him one of the nation’s most coveted defensive ends.     

This story will be updated.

