Alabama Adds In-State 2022 Four-Star LB Robert Woodyard

Robert Woodyard's Twitter account (@RobertWoodyard2)

Tyler Martin

The University of Alabama grew its 2022 recruiting class by one on Thursday. 

2022 four-star linebacker Robert Woodyard has verbally committed to the Crimson Tide, Bama Central has learned. The 6-foot-1, 210 pound prospect is a native of Mobile, Ala. and a Williamson High School product.

Woodyard is the second member of the Crimson Tide's 2022 class joining elite four-star defensive end Jeremiah Alexander, who is also an in-state product from Thompson. 

He chose Alabama over offers from Auburn, Georgia, Kentucky, Indiana, LSU, Ole Miss, South Alabama, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Southern Miss, and Vanderbilt. 

247Sports ranks Woodyard as the No. 58 overall player in the country, No. 2 inside linebacker, and the fifth best player from the Yellow Hammer State. He also plays basketball for the Lions and was named third-team all-state a season ago. 

Alabama had originally offered the multi-sport athlete in February when he attended the program's first Junior Day of the year. Assistant Sal Sunseri has been Woodyard's primary recruiter throughout this process. 

As a sophomore in 2019, Woodyard only played in four games after suffering a torn ACL during his freshman campaign in 2018. 

