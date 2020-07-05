Bama Central
Top Stories
BamaCentral
Talk of the Tide
Recruiting

Breaking: Alabama Basketball Makes Splash, Lands Four-Star 6'11 PF Alex Tchikou

Tyler Martin

The University of Alabama men's basketball program just added some length and depth to its front court for next season. 

Four-star power forward Alex Tchikou, who recently announced his intentions to reclassify to the 2020 recruiting class from 2021, has verbally committed to Nate Oats' program. 

Standing at 6-foot-11 and 200 pounds, the native Frenchman is an elite athlete, who has length, size and range. He can defend at a high level, and on offense, his game extends out to beyond the arc, where he can knock down the three-point shot consistently. 

Tchikou has drawn comparisons to Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant, and Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam. Oats' fast-paced style appears to be a great fit for him, as a big man who can stretch the floor and cause mismatches for opposing teams.

His final eight schools to choose from included Arizona, Florida State, Illinois, Mississippi State, Oregon, St. John’s, St. Mary's and USC. He also had reported offers from Baylor, Arkansas, Arizona State, Ole Miss, Kansas, NC State, Texas A&M, UCLA, and others. 

Crimson Tide assistant Bryan Hodgson was Tchikou's primary recruiter throughout this process. He will join a class of newcomers that include four-star combo guard Joshua Primo, four-star forward Keon Ambrose-Hylton, three-star forward Darius Miles, JUCO transfer Keon Ellis, and Yale transfer Jordan Bruner. 

With point guard Kira Lewis Jr. staying in the NBA draft and wing Herbert Jones returning to Tuscaloosa for his senior season, the team is still waiting on official word from John Petty Jr., regarding his professional prospects, but the addition of Tchikou puts the team at the scholarship limit for now.

Tchikou moved from France to the United States in 2018 and just finished his prep career at Dream City Christian in Glendale, Ari. On the 247Sports Composite, he ranks as the No. 58 overall player in this cycle and the eleventh best power forward in the nation.

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Daily Dose of Crimson Tide: The Beginning and the End For Paul W. "Bear" Bryant

Need your fix of Alabama sports? BamaCentral has you covered with the birthplace and the grave of Paul W. "Bear Bryant

Christopher Walsh

Tiebreaker: The Promised Land (Kenyan Drake) vs. the Tornado (Javier Arenas)

Help BamaCentral determine which Alabama Sports Illustrated cover is the best, and a Top 25 list

Christopher Walsh

Crimson Tide Roll Call: July 5

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics

Christopher Walsh

A Special Crimson Tikes: Style Over Substance

A special Crimson Tikes, and tribute to his artistic inspiration by Anthony Sisco

Anthony Sisco

by

DaFasha

Daily Dose of Crimson Tide: George Teague

Need your fix of Alabama sports? BamaCentral has you covered with George Teague and the American Flag

Christopher Walsh

Postcard From Tuscaloosa: Independence Day

From all of us at BamaCentral, to all of you, Happy Fourth of July

Christopher Walsh

Crimson Tide Roll Call: July 4

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics

Christopher Walsh

Daily Dose of Crimson Tide: The 1930 National Champions

Need your fix of Alabama sports? BamaCentral has you covered with Wallace Wade's sendoff and the 1930 national champions

Christopher Walsh

Power 5 Commissioner: Prospects of College Football Playing This Fall Becoming 'More Perilous'

The best of Sports Illustrated looks at the latest developments with college football trying to get back on the field, the turmoil at Texas A&M and a player who says he'll sit without major changes

Christopher Walsh

Recruiting Corner: Assessing What Alabama Might Do at the QB Position for 2021

How will the Crimson Tide fill its quarterback spot in its 2021 recruiting class?

Tyler Martin