Breaking: Alabama Basketball Picks Up Commitment From JUCO Prospect Langston Wilson

Don't look now, but University of Alabama men's basketball coach Nate Oats and company are picking up steam on the recruiting trail for their 2021 class.

On Sunday morning, JUCO standout forward Langston Wilson announced his commitment to the Crimson Tide via social media, joining guard JD Davison and wing Jusuan Holt.

Wilson chose Alabama over his other finalists that consisted of South Carolina, Memphis, Penn State, Alcorn State, Cal-State Bakersfield, Texas A & M, Ole Miss, Oregon, and Iona. He also held offers from the likes of Kansas, Maryland, Kansas State, VCU, Seton Hall, Arizona State, among others.

Last season at Georgia Highlands College, the 6-foot-9, 200-pound prospect appeared in 32 games, averaging 10.1 point and 7.6 rebounds, while shooting an efficient 54 percent from the field. He also blocked one shot a game as well.

His raw athleticism and ability to defend make him a coveted player and a priority target for Oats and his staff. A medical condition prevented the native Pennsylvanian from having a high-school career so he has only been playing competitive basketball for a few years now.

Along with Oats, assistant Bryan Hodgson has been leading the charge in the battle for Wilson's services.

With the addition of Wilson, the Crimson Tide now have the 13th-ranked recruiting class in the country according to the 247Sports Composite.

Two more players in this cycle that Alabama fans need to keep an eye on are elite forward Caleb Houstan and the 6-foot-11 Charles Bediako. Both have the Crimson Tide among their final schools and buzz is growing that they could also join the stellar group of talent being assembled in Tuscaloosa.