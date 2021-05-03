Alabama Lands Ohio State WR Jameson Willams

With the new transfer rule in place, Williams will be eligible immediately

Ohio State wide receiver Jameson Williams has chosen Alabama as his transfer destination.

He announced the move via social media on Monday morning. Williams entered the transfer portal last Wednesday.

With the passing of the NCAA’s new one-time transfer rule, Williams will be eligible immediately and he’ll three years left of remaining eligibility.

Williams is the first underclassman to transfer to the Crimson Tide since former LSU defensive back Phelon Jones did it in 2009.

In eight games played for the Buckeyes in 2020, Williams hauled in nine passes for 154 yards and two touchdowns. His best outing came against Clemson in the Sugar Bowl, when he had three receptions for 62 yards and a score.

The St. Louis, Mo. product did catch one pass for 14 yards in Ohio State’s 52-24 loss versus Alabama in the 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship Game.

Williams enters a wide receiver room that is looking to replace two first-round draft picks in the 2020 Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle, who were each selected inside the top 10 of the 2021 NFL draft over the weekend.

The former Buckeye could provide an immediate impact alongside returning wide outs like John Metchie II and Slade Bolden. Alabama also brought in freshman wide outs Christian Leary, Ja’Corey Brooks, Agiye Hall and JoJo Earle in the 2021 recruiting class.

During spring practices back in March, Alabama coach Nick Saban addressed the need for speed at the wide receiver position, which Williams provides.

“I think speed kills on the football field and on the highway,” Saban said. “I love to have speed guys. We have some big guys, but we’ve gotta get some speed guys, too.”