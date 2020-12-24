Breaking: Alabama Lands SI99 2021 RB Camar Wheaton

As if the Crimson Tide's No. 1-ranked recruiting class couldn't get any better, it adds an elite tailback from the state of Texas

In the University of Alabama's 2021 recruiting class, the running back position was always going to be a question mark.

The Crimson Tide signed three tailbacks in the 2020 cycle and have two more returning from the current roster next season.

But on Wednesday evening, SI99 running back Camar Wheaton turned that question mark into an exclamation point as he committed to coach Nick Saban and company over Oklahoma.

The Sooners had long been linked to Wheaton throughout his recruiting, but over time, the Alabama coaching staff, including ace recruiters Jeff Banks and Charles Huff, were able to seal the deal for the talented 5-foot-11, 195 pound playmaker.

LSU and Texas were also in the mix for his services previously.

In only six games in a shortened senior season, Wheaton ran for over 600 yards and eight touchdowns for Lakeview Centennial High School in Garland, Tex.

Wheaton is the 25th pledge in the Crimson Tide's No. 1-ranked recruiting class and only running back.

Here is what the team at Sports Illustrated All-American has to say about Wheaton's game:

Prospect: RB Camar Wheaton

Projected Position: Running Back

Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 5-foot-11, 195 pounds

School: Garland (Texas) Lakeview Centennial

Schools of Interest: Considering Oklahoma and Alabama

Frame: Fairly tall, relatively compact build. Running back build in lower half with room to fill out, particularly in upper body.



Athleticism: Dynamic track athlete with elite times in sprinting events, including 10.6 100-meter dash mark. Gets to top speed in a hurry and won't be caught from behind. Track stride evident in open field. Presses line of scrimmage but strong laterally with clear bounce. Can decelerate and get back to second gear in short order.

Instincts: Natural vision in attacking downhill. Subtle shifter in the open field with slight hesitation move to disrupt pursuit angles. Trusts speed, one-cut strength on outside zone. Features some grit, toughness in tight quarters with good contact balance.

Polish: Runs with elite lean, minimizes strike zone. Minimal wasted movement in spread scheme. Can stand to improve elusiveness, but one-cut ability and jump-cut moves prove reliable on the edge.

Bottom Line: Wheaton is a home run threat at every opportunity, a game-breaker who should contend for carries the moment he steps on a college campus. The dynamic one-cut style combines with track star speed in any offense, reminiscent of LeSean McCoy at the same stage. With the tools to develop into a three-down back and factor into the passing game, there won't be much reason for Wheaton to sit at any level.