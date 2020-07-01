Elite 2021 Four-Star DE Dallas Turner Chooses Alabama Over Georgia, Florida

Another Sunshine State standout has joined the University of Alabama's 2021 football recruiting class.

This time, it is 2021 four-star defensive end Dallas Turner, who announced his decision to verbally commit to the Crimson Tide on Wednesday afternoon with CBS Sports, over the likes of Georgia, Florida, Michigan, and Oklahoma.

While those were his top five schools, he also had offers from Clemson, Notre Dame, Auburn, Texas A & M, Florida State, LSU, Ohio State, Oregon, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and many others.

"What stood out to me about Alabama was the amount of greatness that their players put up," Turner told Bama Central in March. "They send so many players to the league. I like how they develop their guys into great men too."

The 6-foot-4, 245 pound pass rusher is the No. 44 overall prospect in the country according to the 247Sports Composite. ESPN puts Turner at No. 13 on its top 300 player list for this cycle.

Turner has had an Alabama offer since last December and has been a priority for this coaching staff over the last several months. Assistants Sal Sunseri, Freddie Roach, Charles Huff, and Pete Golding all played a pivotal role in his decision.

"On my visit, me and Coach Sal broke down my film in the positional room," Turner said following his February visit to the Capstone. "He gave me a lot of insight and I appreciated that. We have a pretty good relationship overall. Coach Sal told me that he liked my motor and how quick I am. I get on the phone every once in a while with Coach Roach and they both tell me how much of a pleasure it would be to coach me at the college level."

Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban stayed in constant communication with the Florida product as well.

"Me and Coach Saban talk on the phone, too," Turner said. "It would be a blessing and mean the world to me to be coached by him. All of the people he has produced to the league, I will not take it for granted that he has recruited me."

Turner started his prep career at American Heritage High School in Plantation, Fla. where, last season, he won the South Florida Sun Sentinel's Broward County Class 5A-1A Defensive Player of the Year Award. As a junior, he led the team in sacks with 15, racked up 74 tackles, and 18 tackles for loss on his way to being named a Max Preps All-American.

Now, for his senior season he will suit up at St. Thomas Aquinas, where Alabama has had some success recently in recruiting, landing the likes of defensive backs, Jordan Battle and Patrick Surtain II.

"I talk to them a lot," Turner said. "We talk about football and life outside of football. We all have a great relationship. I would say I am closest with Patrick because I use to play with him growing up."

Turner's pledge to the Crimson Tide makes two in this week alone, joining 2021 three-star defensive back Devonta Smith, who announced on Monday night. As far as the rest of the class goes, Alabama now sits with 10 verbal commitments, that includes two five-star prospects, six four-stars, and two three-star players.