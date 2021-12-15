Skip to main content
Butkus Award Winner Shawn Murphy Signs National Letter of Intent to Alabama
Publish date:

The elite linebacker made it official that he will join the Crimson Tide.
Author:

Last week, Shawn Murphy was recognized as the best high school linebacker in the country, as the Virginia native was given the Butkus Award. 

On Wednesday, Murphy signed his National Letter of Intent to pay football at Alabama. He had been committed since June 25, just a week after attending an Alabama camp. 

Murphy is a big piece in the puzzle of the Alabama 2022 signing class, as he is an elite defensive signal caller. The 6-foot-2, 215 pound linebacker is physical, and he has speed to close on the ball carrier. 

Murphy is effective when blitzing, stopping the run, and in coverage. He was a turnover machine for Unity Reed High throughout his senior season, and he was even able to block multiple kicks. 

Read More

Safe to say the Butkus Award winner is a well-rounded defender, and he causes havoc for opposing offenses. 

Murphy did not have his official visit to Alabama until late November, but he had built a good relationship with the coaching staff. He was obviously bought in to the Crimson Tide culture, as he recruited fellow 2022 prospects to Alabama on social media. 

Nick Saban and Sal Sunseri visited Murphy in his school last week, and they were able to see the Butkus Trophy. 

Murphy is set to be an early enrollee, so he will be in the Alabama football program beginning in the spring 2022 semester. The outstanding linebacker is well-awarded as he enters college, and it will be interesting to see his development in the Alabama program. 

Shawn Murphy is set up to be another link in the chain of great Alabama inside linebackers. 

