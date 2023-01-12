Crimson Tide Commit Wins 2022 Alabama ASWA Mr. Football

A future Crimson Tide player received a big honor Thursday morning.

Saraland's Ryan Williams, a 2025 Alabama commit, was named Mr. Football for the state of Alabama by the Alabama Sports Writers Association. He is the first sophomore to win the award.

The wide receiver was a big part of Saraland's run to the 6A state championship back in December. Williams had 88 receptions for 1,641 and 24 receiving touchdowns. On the ground, he added 700 yards and 15 more touchdowns. He also had two punt returns for a touchdown and one passing touchdown on the way to a 14-1 record for Saraland.

Williams was also named the Gatorade Player of the Year for the State of Alabama back in January.

He joins a long line of Alabama legends to win the award. The current Crimson Tide roster features two former Mr. Footballs: Kool-Aid McKinstry (2020) and Kristian Story (2019.) TJ Yeldon, Julio Jones and Andre Smith are among other former Alabama players to win the award.

Williams received an offer from Alabama over the summer and committed to the Crimson Tide in October.

Here's the full list of awards from Thursday's ASWA football banquet:

MR. FOOTBALL Ryan Williams, Saraland SUPER ALL-STATE (top 12 players regardless of school’s classification) Ryan Williams, Saraland Peter Woods, Thompson Jack Hayes, Piedmont Earl Woods, Hueytown Fluff Bothwell, Oneonta Cole Gamble, Mountain Brook Jacob Cornejo, Cherokee Co. Kelby Collins, Gardendale Bradyn Joiner, Auburn Jaquavious Russaw, Carver-Montgomery Hunter Osborne, Hewitt-Trussville Cole Blaylock, UMS-Wright LINEMEN OF THE YEAR 7A: Peter Woods, Thompson 6A: Kelby Collins, Gardendale 5A: Zion Grady, Charles Henderson 4A: Ryqueze McElderry, Anniston 3A: Sterling Dixon, Mobile Christian 2A: Keldric Faulk, Highland Home 1A: Bryston Dixon, Leroy AISA: Jack Gibson, Patrician BACKS OF THE YEAR 7A: Peyton Floyd, Hewitt-Trussville 6A: Ryan Williams, Saraland 5A: Cole Blaylock, UMS-Wright 4A: Fluff Bothwell, Oneonta 3A: Jack Hayes, Piedmont 2A: Kamore Harris, B.B. Comer 1A: Alvin Henderson, Elba AISA: George Meyers, Lee-Scott COACHES OF THE YEAR (originally named Dec. 18) 7A: Zach Golson, Mary Montgomery 6A: Chris Yeager, Mountain Brook 5A: Lee Ozmint, Arab 4A: Trent Taylor, Andalusia 3A: Jimmy Perry, St. James 2A: Adam Fossett, B.B. Comer 1A: Mark O'Bryant, Coosa Christian AISA: Buster Daniel, Lee-Scott

