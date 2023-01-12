Crimson Tide Commit Wins 2022 Alabama ASWA Mr. Football
A future Crimson Tide player received a big honor Thursday morning.
Saraland's Ryan Williams, a 2025 Alabama commit, was named Mr. Football for the state of Alabama by the Alabama Sports Writers Association. He is the first sophomore to win the award.
The wide receiver was a big part of Saraland's run to the 6A state championship back in December. Williams had 88 receptions for 1,641 and 24 receiving touchdowns. On the ground, he added 700 yards and 15 more touchdowns. He also had two punt returns for a touchdown and one passing touchdown on the way to a 14-1 record for Saraland.
Williams was also named the Gatorade Player of the Year for the State of Alabama back in January.
He joins a long line of Alabama legends to win the award. The current Crimson Tide roster features two former Mr. Footballs: Kool-Aid McKinstry (2020) and Kristian Story (2019.) TJ Yeldon, Julio Jones and Andre Smith are among other former Alabama players to win the award.
Williams received an offer from Alabama over the summer and committed to the Crimson Tide in October.
Here's the full list of awards from Thursday's ASWA football banquet:
MR. FOOTBALL
Ryan Williams, Saraland
SUPER ALL-STATE
(top 12 players regardless of school’s classification)
Ryan Williams, Saraland
Peter Woods, Thompson
Jack Hayes, Piedmont
Earl Woods, Hueytown
Fluff Bothwell, Oneonta
Cole Gamble, Mountain Brook
Jacob Cornejo, Cherokee Co.
Kelby Collins, Gardendale
Bradyn Joiner, Auburn
Jaquavious Russaw, Carver-Montgomery
Hunter Osborne, Hewitt-Trussville
Cole Blaylock, UMS-Wright
LINEMEN OF THE YEAR
7A: Peter Woods, Thompson
6A: Kelby Collins, Gardendale
5A: Zion Grady, Charles Henderson
4A: Ryqueze McElderry, Anniston
3A: Sterling Dixon, Mobile Christian
2A: Keldric Faulk, Highland Home
1A: Bryston Dixon, Leroy
AISA: Jack Gibson, Patrician
BACKS OF THE YEAR
7A: Peyton Floyd, Hewitt-Trussville
6A: Ryan Williams, Saraland
5A: Cole Blaylock, UMS-Wright
4A: Fluff Bothwell, Oneonta
3A: Jack Hayes, Piedmont
2A: Kamore Harris, B.B. Comer
1A: Alvin Henderson, Elba
AISA: George Meyers, Lee-Scott
COACHES OF THE YEAR
(originally named Dec. 18)
7A: Zach Golson, Mary Montgomery
6A: Chris Yeager, Mountain Brook
5A: Lee Ozmint, Arab
4A: Trent Taylor, Andalusia
3A: Jimmy Perry, St. James
2A: Adam Fossett, B.B. Comer
1A: Mark O'Bryant, Coosa Christian
AISA: Buster Daniel, Lee-Scott
