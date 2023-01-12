Skip to main content

Crimson Tide Commit Wins 2022 Alabama ASWA Mr. Football

The Saraland wide receiver and 2025 Alabama commit is the first sophomore to win the honor in the award's history.

A future Crimson Tide player received a big honor Thursday morning. 

Saraland's Ryan Williams, a 2025 Alabama commit, was named Mr. Football for the state of Alabama by the Alabama Sports Writers Association. He is the first sophomore to win the award. 

The wide receiver was a big part of Saraland's run to the 6A state championship back in December. Williams had 88 receptions for 1,641 and 24 receiving touchdowns. On the ground, he added 700 yards and 15 more touchdowns. He also had two punt returns for a touchdown and one passing touchdown on the way to a 14-1 record for Saraland. 

Williams was also named the Gatorade Player of the Year for the State of Alabama back in January.

He joins a long line of Alabama legends to win the award. The current Crimson Tide roster features two former Mr. Footballs: Kool-Aid McKinstry (2020) and Kristian Story (2019.) TJ Yeldon, Julio Jones and Andre Smith are among other former Alabama players to win the award. 

Williams received an offer from Alabama over the summer and committed to the Crimson Tide in October.

Here's the full list of awards from Thursday's ASWA football banquet:

MR. FOOTBALL

Ryan Williams, Saraland

SUPER ALL-STATE

(top 12 players regardless of school’s classification)

Ryan Williams, Saraland

Peter Woods, Thompson

Jack Hayes, Piedmont

Earl Woods, Hueytown

Fluff Bothwell, Oneonta

Cole Gamble, Mountain Brook

Jacob Cornejo, Cherokee Co.

Kelby Collins, Gardendale

Bradyn Joiner, Auburn

Jaquavious Russaw, Carver-Montgomery

Hunter Osborne, Hewitt-Trussville

Cole Blaylock, UMS-Wright

LINEMEN OF THE YEAR

7A: Peter Woods, Thompson

6A: Kelby Collins, Gardendale

5A: Zion Grady, Charles Henderson

4A: Ryqueze McElderry, Anniston

3A: Sterling Dixon, Mobile Christian

2A: Keldric Faulk, Highland Home

1A: Bryston Dixon, Leroy

AISA: Jack Gibson, Patrician

BACKS OF THE YEAR

7A: Peyton Floyd, Hewitt-Trussville

6A: Ryan Williams, Saraland

5A: Cole Blaylock, UMS-Wright

4A: Fluff Bothwell, Oneonta

3A: Jack Hayes, Piedmont

2A: Kamore Harris, B.B. Comer

1A: Alvin Henderson, Elba

AISA: George Meyers, Lee-Scott

COACHES OF THE YEAR

(originally named Dec. 18)

7A: Zach Golson, Mary Montgomery

6A: Chris Yeager, Mountain Brook

5A: Lee Ozmint, Arab

4A: Trent Taylor, Andalusia

3A: Jimmy Perry, St. James

2A: Adam Fossett, B.B. Comer

1A: Mark O'Bryant, Coosa Christian

AISA: Buster Daniel, Lee-Scott

