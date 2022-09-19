Highly-Touted DL Jordan Renaud Commits to Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — One of the top defensive lineman recruits of the 2023 class announced his commitment on Monday morning as four-star Jordan Renaud revealed that he will be continuing his football playing career at Alabama.

According to the 247Sports Composite, Renaud is the No. 7 defensive lineman in the class, the 13th-ranked recruit out of the state of Texas and the No. 69 overall recruit. He is currently playing his senior year at Tyler Legacy High School in Tyler, Texas.

Renaud attended Palmetto High School in Florida for his freshman and sophomore seasons, where he was a key contributor as the team made it to the 6A state semifinals in 2020. After transferring to Tyler Legacy, he played in 12 games as a junior in 2021, totaling 66 tackles with eight for a loss, two sacks, one interception, one forced fumble, one blocked field goal and a blocked punt.

In the spring of 2022, Renaud also participated in track & field, posting times of 11.82 and 12.06 in the 100-meter dash and a 34.3 throw in shot put.

Renaud has been evaluated as a versatile lineman at both his position and in schemes. Standing at 6-foot-5-inches tall and weighing in at 250 pounds as a senior, he possesses an above-average frame. While his length is not a strength given his height, he has a solid base and is athletic for his size.

Powerful in close quarters on the line, Renaud is known for his stellar hand-fighting skills and big hits on ball carriers. His inside hand is where his best strength is, particularly when he's playing off the edge. His leverage is also solid, and his strength helps him succeed in disengaging with linemen to cover runs.

Despite his height and weight, Renaud's athleticism gives him solid speed. His traits could be applied anywhere on the Crimson Tide's defensive line, ranging from edge to the interior.