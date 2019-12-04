Bama Central
As Early Signing Day Approaches, Recruiting Services Update Rankings

Christopher Walsh

The early signing period is fast approaching, and with Alabama's regular season having wrapped up before the SEC Championship Game the Crimson Tide coaching staff has hit the road hard. 

Many of the national recruiting services are zeroing in on their rankings in preparation of the signing period beginning Dec. 18.

Here are the updated recruiting rankings by the three biggest services for the Crimson Tide’s 23 commitments, plus the 247Sports composite rankings.

Rankings are as Dec. 4.

The first number is the star rating each service has applied, with 5-star obviously being the best. The number in parenthesis is the overall national ranking.

If a player is not listed in the service’s top player ranking (the 247, ESPN’s 300, Rivals 250) his ranking at his position is used.

Pos. Player  247; ESPN; Rivals — 247 Composite

1] QB Bryce Young 5 (4); 4 (24); 5 (3) — 5 (6)

2] DE Chris Braswell 4 (31); 5 (8); 5 (24) — 5 (17)

3] ATH Drew Sanders 5 (12); 4 (30); 4 (34) — 5 (21)

4] ILB Demouy Kennedy 4 (39); 4 (92); 5 (22) — 4 (35)

5] OLB Quandarrius Robinson 4 (36); 4 (82); 4 (69) — 4 (48)

6] S Brian Branch 4 (90); 4 (101); 4 (79) — 4 (74)

7] WR Thaiu Jones-Bell 4 (89); 4 (91); 4 (177) — 4 (84)

8] RB Roydell Williams 4 (142); 4 (70); 4 (92) — 4 (85)

9] DE Will Anderson 4 (87); 4 (55); 4 (159) — 4 (99)

10] WR Javon Baker 4 (194); 4 (233); 4 (71) — 4 (133)

11] CB Malachi Moore 4 (98); 4 (266); 4 (231) — 4 (143)

12] DT Timothy Smith 4 (288); 4 (168); 4 (70) — 4 (146)

13] DT Jayson Jones 4 (348); 4 (87); 4 (222) — 4 (173)

14] ILB Jackson Bratton 4 (171); 4 (153); 4 (243) — 4 (175)

15] WR Traeshon Holden 4 (128); 4 (269); 4 (244) — 4 (208)

16] ATH Kristian Story 4 (190); 4 (299); 4 (170) — 4 (215)

17] DT Jah-Marien Latham 4 (252); 4 (115); 4 (240) — 4 (238)

18] CB Jahquez Robinson 3 (405); 3 (33 CB); 4 (181) — 4 (307)

19] DT Jamii Burroughs 3 (393); 4 (24); 4 (242) — 4 (334)

20] RB Kyle Edwards 3 (496); 3 (41); 4 (18 RB) — 3 (413)

21] T Damieon George 3 (859); 4 (273); 3 (39 OT) — 3 (441)

22] OL Seth McLaughlin 3 (781); 4 (294); 3 (7 C) — 3 (458)

23] TE Caden Clark 3 (653); 4 (7 TE-Y); 3 (16 TE) — 3 (483)

