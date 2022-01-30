Elite 2023 DB Makari Vickers has Alabama On Top After Latest Visit

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama basketball netted one of its biggest victories of the season Saturday, upsetting No. 4 Baylor 87-78. While the win could serve as a turning point for the Crimson Tide on the hardwood, it also paid dividends for its recruiting efforts in football as well.

Several of Alabama’s high-profile recruits made up the packed crowd inside Coleman Coliseum, including class of 2023 defensive back Makari Vickers, who said the game capped off another great trip to Tuscaloosa.

“The visit went great, I enjoyed just about every minute of it,” Vickers said. “I got to top it off with the down-to-the-wire Alabama versus Baylor game, so that was pretty cool. That was crazy, especially when J.D. [Davison] hit that dunk to put the nail in the coffin, the whole stadium was rocking.”

While Vickers enjoyed cheering the Crimson Tide to victory, the highlight of his trip occurred inside of Nick Saban’s office where he was able to discuss a wide range of topics with the head coach during an extensive meeting.

Vickers, who has visited Alabama several times before, said Saturday was his most in-depth conversation with Saban as the two discussed everything from the team’s philosophy heading into next season to life after football.

“He started talking about the national championship game and how starters were hurt so freshmen had a chance to get into the game and prove why they should play more,” Vickers. “He explained that he’s not going to put anyone out there on the field that he believes isn’t ready. He really wants you to develop so when you’re on the field you don’t do anything but improve your stock.”

Vickers is rated as the No. 77 overall player and No. 5 safety in the 2023 class, according to the 247Sports Composite. One of the first questions the 6-foot-2, 190-pound defender had for Saban on Saturday is where he would start off at Alabama if he were to commit to the Crimson Tide.

“He said, to be honest, he doesn’t really know,” Vickers said. “He said I’m so versatile I can play safety, corner, Star, Money. That’s one thing he liked about my game is that I can play pretty much every position in the secondary.”

Vickers is one of Alabama’s top defensive back targets for the 2023 class and is currently being recruited by safeties coach Charles Kelly as well as outside linebackers coach Sal Sunseri and director of personnel operations Sam Petitto. Along with his versatility, Crimson Tide coaches have raved over the size and athleticism he brings to the secondary. Vickers posted a 22.39 time in the 200-meter dash as well as a 10.95 time in the 100-meter dash during the state finals his sophomore season of track in 2021.

“They like the fact that I’m a taller, faster, bigger corner,” Vickers said. “I’m 6-2, 190, so they like that I’m tall and lengthy. I’ve got speed, so not only can I be aggressive at the point of attack, but I can also cover someone in space and have good catch-up speed. I have good change of direction, so I can make plays on the ball. I also play wide receiver, so I have good ball judgment and stuff like that.”

Vickers comes from John Paul Catholic High School in Tallahassee, Fla., the same school Alabama landed fellow four-star defensive back Terrion Arnold from in last year’s class. Vickers said he views Arnold as an older cousin and has leaned on him for advice during the recruiting process.

“To be honest, he’s been through it before with high rankings and stuff, so he’s kind of guiding me to make the best decision for me,” Vickers said. “He told me not to try and please anyone else but to make the best decision for my future.”

Along with providing Vickers with pointers on the recruiting trail, Arnold has also given his former teammate an inside look at his own progression into the college game. During his freshman year last season, Arnold worked his way up Alabama’s depth chart despite failing to see the field.

“He said that everyone wants to play their first year you get to college, but it’s hard because you have to make that transition,” Vickers said. “I think he was frustrated with the idea of him not playing, but getting a lot of reps in practice helped him kind of develop faster. He is actually thankful of how things took place so he could get more acquainted with the speed of the college game and get bigger, stronger and faster.”

While Arnold is adamant that Vickers makes his own decision, he has put on his recruiting cap from time to time in order to subtly guide his teammate toward the Crimson Tide.

“That’s actually a running joke between us,” Vickers said. “He’s always like, ‘Let’s run it back for like three more years.' That’s his slick way of trying to get me to come to Bama.”

Apparently, it’s working out, as Vickers has Alabama among his favorites alongside Georgia, Stanford, Texas.

“I would definitely say Alabama is at the top,” Vickers said. “It’s Alabama, why wouldn’t you consider them? They’re almost always in the SEC Championship Game, the national championship. They’re always in the playoffs in general, so why wouldn’t you consider them?”

Vickers said he’s looking to return to Alabama for spring practice and is also planning a trip to Stanford in early March. As for when he’ll make his ultimate decision, that could also be coming in the near future.

“I guess you can say I’m kind of in-between,” Vickers said. “I’m not too far off, but it’s not too close either. I don’t really have a target date, so we’ll have to see.”