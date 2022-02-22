Five-Star CB Jahlil Hurley Commits to Alabama

It took a bit longer than originally expected, but Alabama has finally landed one of its top targets in the 2023 class. Five-star cornerback Jahlil Hurley committed to Alabama on Tuesday, choosing the Crimson Tide over offers from Auburn, Georgia, Michigan, and Texas A&M among others.

"They produce DBs, safeties, every position in the backend they can put in the NFL," Hurley told BamaCentral of his decision to pick Alabama. "I want to be a versatile secondary player, and they can do that with me. Cornerback coach T-Rob [Travaris Robinson] just got there, and I've been cool with him for a minute since he's been at Miami. I love Coach Saban and how he'll coach me really hard.

"Then, why not Bama? Why wouldn't you choose a school like that?"

Long seen as an Alabama lean, Hurley was set to announce his decision on Jan. 22 but rescheduled due to logistical reasons. The Florence, Ala., native is now the second member of the Crimson Tide’s 2023 class, joining defensive back Elliot Washinton II who committed on Jan. 31.

Hurley, 6-foot-2, 170-pounds, possesses the length and athleticism Nick Saban covets at the cornerback position. He is also a willing tackler and has the physicality to move to either the safety or Star positions depending on how he fills out at the next level.

"Alabama said they can see me at all positions in the backend, safety Star and corner," Hurley said. "I just want to get on the field early. Whichever position they want to put me at to help me play early, that's where I'm going to play."

Last season, Kool-Aid McKinstry earned Freshman All-SEC honors at cornerback for Alabama, starting six games over 14 appearances while recording an interception and a pass breakup to go with 26 tackles including a sack. Hurley said he's long been a fan of the Birmingham native and is looking forward to joining up with him in a year's time.

"I used to look up Kool-Aid McKinstry every week and watch all his stuff," Hurley said. "That's part of the reason I chose Alabama was to play with him. Hopefully, I'll get to play beside him for a year or so."

Hurley earned first-team all-state honors from the Alabama Sports Writers Association last season, recording five interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown, to go with five pass breakups, four tackles for a loss and a forced fumble. He also recorded 671 yards and four touchdowns as a receiver while totaling 241 yards and another score as a returner on special teams.

Hurley is currently ranked as the No. 22 overall player and No. 4 cornerback in the 2023 class, according to the 247Sports Composite. The service also lists him as the No. 4 player in a stacked class in the state of Alabama.

“Beyond confirmation through the Florence High standout's offer list, turning on the tape will reveal why he is considered one of the top juniors in the country in short order,” said SI All-American director of football recruiting John Garcia Jr. “Hurley makes plays in every phase, lining up at corner and safety on defense with a balanced game behind him. He has effortless ball skills and leaping ability to play the apex while performing with physicality and strength at both the catch point and contact point with ball carriers."

Hurley and Washington make up the beginning of what could be a stellar crop of defensive backs for the Crimson Tide in next year’s class. Last month, four-star cornerback Makari Vickers told BamaCentral that Alabama is currently on top in his recruitment. Alabama is also in the mix for a pair of five-star in-state cornerbacks in Thompson High School’s Tony Mitchell and Phenix-Central High School’s AJ. Harris.

Upon committing to Alabama, Hurley put on his recruiting hat for the Crimson Tide, delivering a pitch to his fellow 2023 classmates.

"It's like what I said, why not Alabama?" Hurley said. "Look at the numbers, look at anything you want, Bama's the best. If you feel like you're the best of the best, go play with the best of the best."

Alabama already strengthened its future secondary in this year’s class, adding SI99 cornerback Earl Little Jr. (No. 46 overall) as well as fellow defensive backs Trequon Fagans, Antonio Kite and Jake Pope. The Crimson Tide also signed another SI99 member in Kendrick Law (No. 42), who will start his college career at wide receiver but has previous experience on the defensive side of the ball.