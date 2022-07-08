Four-Star DB Elliot Washington II Flips from Alabama to Penn State

Washington was the Crimson Tide's first commit in the 2023 class but had been entertaining interest from other programs since May.

Alabama’s first commitment in the 2023 class has flipped. Four-star defensive back Elliot Washington II announced his commitment to Penn State on Friday, flipping from Alabama after committing to the Crimson Tide on Jan. 31.

In May, Washington hinted at breaking his commitment with Alabama as he issued a statement indicating that he “will be visiting more schools to fully evaluate and compare all my opportunities as a student-athlete.” Last month he took official visits to Penn State (June 10) and Michigan State (June 17).

Washington, a Venice, Fla., native, is rated as the No. 110 overall player and No. 6 safety in the 2023 class. He was the Crimson Tide’s first commit in next year’s class, committing to Alabama over a top-five that also included Georgia, Michigan State, Ohio State, and Penn State.

During his junior season last year, Washington led Venice High School to a state title, recording 58 tackles, including two stops for loss, with four interceptions and four pass breakups. He tallied 51 tackles, five pass breakups and two interceptions as a sophomore. Washington is the son of former Alabama basketball player Elliot Washington Sr.

Washington's departure leaves the Crimson Tide with 10 commits in next year's class. Alabama currently has three defensive back commits, including five-star cornerbacks Tony Mitchell and Jahlil Hurley as well as three-star athlete Brayson Hubbard who is being recruited to play safety. The Crimson Tide is also in the mix for five-star safety Caleb Downs, five-star cornerback Cormani McClain and four-star cornerback Makari Vickers along with a few other defensive back targets.

Alabama brought in a quartet of four-star defensive backs in this year’s class in Earl Little Jr., Trequon Fagans, Antonio Kite and Jake Pope. It also added LSU transfer Eli Ricks to the secondary this offseason.