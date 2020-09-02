Friday Night Lights Radio Preview

This week's edition of the Friday Night Lights radio show hosted by myself and Jacob Harrison will be three hours of pure football talk. We'll have bonus coverage of the Thursday night game between Anquin Barnes and his Lee Generals in Montgomery hosting Eufala. We'll check out the action as Prattville and LB Ian Jackson travel to Auburn High.

And, we'll update scores on the following West Alabama games:

Northridge [assistant coaches Martin Houston and John Copeland] at Paul Bryant

Tuscaloosa County at Thompson (LB Jeremiah Alexander)

Brookwood at Hillcrest [sensation sophomore quarterback Ethan Crawford.]

Gordo [quarterback Tanner Bailey] at Oak Grove

American Christian [cornerback Kamari Lassiter] at Montevallo

We'll also have callers on various football topics. You can call in at (205) 342-9904 and be a part of the show. Our own Tyler Martin is a regular caller, and this week he will be at the Ramsay/Wenonah game, Ramsay features recent Tide pledge Tim Keenan.

Join us Friday night for Friday Night Lights Radio, 6-9 p.m. on Tide 100.9 FM.