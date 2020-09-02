SI.com
Bama Central
HomeAll Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistory
Search

Friday Night Lights Radio Preview

Cary L. Clark

This week's edition of the Friday Night Lights radio show hosted by myself and Jacob Harrison will be three hours of pure football talk. We'll have bonus coverage of the Thursday night game between Anquin Barnes and his Lee Generals in Montgomery hosting Eufala. We'll check out the action as Prattville and LB Ian Jackson travel to Auburn High.

And, we'll update scores on the following West Alabama games:

Northridge [assistant coaches Martin Houston and John Copeland] at Paul Bryant
Tuscaloosa County at Thompson (LB Jeremiah Alexander)

Brookwood at Hillcrest [sensation sophomore quarterback Ethan Crawford.]

Gordo [quarterback Tanner Bailey] at Oak Grove

American Christian [cornerback Kamari Lassiter] at Montevallo

We'll also have callers on various football topics. You can call in at (205) 342-9904 and be a part of the show. Our own Tyler Martin is a regular caller, and this week he will be at the Ramsay/Wenonah game,  Ramsay features recent Tide pledge Tim Keenan.

Join us Friday night for Friday Night Lights Radio, 6-9 p.m. on Tide 100.9 FM.

THANKS FOR READING BAMA CENTRAL
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The Saban Top 100: Ranking the best Alabama players of the Nick Saban era, No. 96-100

BamaCentral is ranking the top 100 players of the Nick Saban era at Alabama over the course of the 2020 football season

Christopher Walsh

The Saban Top 100: Ranking the Best Alabama Crimson Tide Players of the Nick Saban Era

BamaCentral will rank the top 100 players of the Nick Saban era at Alabama over the course of the 2020 football season

Christopher Walsh

Miller Forristall Leads More Experienced Tight End Room for Alabama in 2020

The redshirt senior chatted with the media on Tuesday afternoon to offer insight into the Crimson Tide's tight end room and what fans can expect from the position in 2020

Tyler Martin

by

TylerMartin

Alabama Players in the NFL: 2020 Roster Cutdown Day Tracker

BamaCentral will keep up with the latest roster moves concerning former Alabama players as the NFL gets down to 53-man rosters

Christopher Walsh

Crimson Tikes: Deadly Accurate?

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Christopher Walsh

Alabama Crimson Tide Projected Depth Chart After First Fall Scrimmage

The stock of numerous Alabama football players appears to be on the rise as the Crimson Tide heads into the heart of fall

Christopher Walsh

by

Cary L. Clark

All Things Bama Podcast: Is DeVonta Smith the No. 1 Receiver in SEC? Will Najee Harris Become Alabama's All-Time Leading Rusher in 2020?

The show is available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, and Anchor

Tyler Martin

Alabama Practice Report: Bryce Young Returns, Crimson Tide Begins Toughest Stretch of Camp

The Alabama football team returned to the practice fields for the first time since playing in its initial fall scrimmage

Christopher Walsh

by

CrimsonTikes

2020 Alabama Crimson Tide Roster

The 2020 Alabama Crimson Tide roster could remain fluid throughout the college football season

Christopher Walsh

by

CrimsonTikes

Five Alabama Football Kickoff Times Announced for 2020 Seaso

A total of six regular-season games were announced along with the SEC Championship game for CBS, with 25 total games announced for the ESPN family of networks

Joey Blackwell

by

TylerMartin