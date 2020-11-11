SI.com
Friday Night Lights Radio Set For Week 12

Cary L. Clark

Alabama Crimson Tide football is one of the few pigskin-related topics we WON’T be discussing this 12th week of Friday Night Lights radio on Tide 100.9 FM and the app. 

Even with the no. 1 Crimson Tide’s game at LSU postponed, there is still plenty for my co-host Jacob Harrison and I to discuss, much of it regarding round 2 of the AHSAA playoffs. Some of it regarding the National Football League, specifically after the great Sunday performance of one Tua Tagovailoa, who our producer James Ludeman proclaimed two weeks ago was starting too soon. James will let us know Friday night between 6 and 9 p.m. CT whether he wants Dreamland or Archibald’s sauce on his crow.

Most of the teams we at Tide 100,0 cover in West Alabama advanced to round two of the high school postseason, but only one plays at home this week. That would be the ACA Patriots, coached by former South Carolina quarterback and Alabama catcher Chris Smelley. The unbeaten, 11-0 Pats host Mobile Christian, which is coached by former Crimson Tide recruiting coordinator Ronnie Cottrell, who has lost but once this year and whose team features linebacker and short yardage back Deontae Lawson, who is committed to play his college ball in Tuscaloosa at a bigger stadium than the one he will play at Friday on Veterans Memorial Parkway.

Once-beaten Gordo and red hot quarterback Tanner Bailey travels to Oneonta [7-4]. The Pickens County Tornadoes are coached by former Bama and NFL tight end Michael Williams and put their 8-3 mark on the line at 9-2 Decatur Heritage. Hillcrest will take its 9-2 mark and its star sophomore quarterback Ethan Crawford to Lee County to face 8-2, always tough Opelika. Northside is in the final year of the career of Coach Chris Hillier, and the 8-2 Rams have a tough task extending their coach’s career with a trip to no. 2 and 10-0 Madison Academy. The Mustangs rarely lose at home.

With much of the wheat separated from the chaff in round one last week, here’s a look at the full slate around the state this Friday:

CLASS 1A

Notasulga (8-1) at Sweet Water (7-2)

McKenzie (8-2) at Linden (11-0)

Keith (8-3) at Brantley (11-0)

Millry (8-2) at Maplesville (8-3)

Berry (9-1) at Woodland (8-3)

Ragland (9-2) at Brilliant (6-5)

Winterboro (9-1) at Hubbertville (9-2)

Pickens County (8-3) at Decatur Heritage (9-2), at West Morgan HS

CLASS 2A

B.B. Comer (10-1) at Abbeville (9-1)

Clarke County (8-2) at Isabella (10-1)

Leroy (9-1) at Geneva County (8-3), Hartford

G.W. Long (9-1) at Lanett (9-2)

Red Bay (9-1) at Spring Garden (10-1)

Addison (7-4) at North Sand Mountain (10-0), Higdon

Aliceville (6-4) at Cleveland (8-3)

Westbrook Christian (10-1) at Mars Hill Bible (9-2), Florence|

CLASS 3A

Trinity Presbyterian (9-2) at Slocomb (10-1)

Montgomery Academy (11-0) at Pike County (6-3), Brundidge

Thomasville (9-1) at T.R. Miller (9-2), Brewton

Opp (8-3) at Montgomery Catholic (9-2), Montgomery

Winfield (10-1) at Ohatchee (10-1)

Walter Wellborn (9-1) vs. Fyffe (11-0)

Plainview (10-1) at Piedmont (10-1)

J.B. Pennington (8-3) at Saks (8-3), Anniston

CLASS 4A

Jacksonville (7-3) at Alabama Christian (9-2), Montgomery

Mobile Christian (9-1) at American Christian (11-0), Tuscaloosa

Bibb County (9-2) at Anniston (4-6)

Handley (9-1) at Montevallo (7-4), at Helena HS

Etowah (7-3) at Haleyville (8-3)

|Northside (9-2) at Madison Academy (10-0), Madison

Gordo (10-1) at Oneonta (7-4)

Good Hope (10-1) at West Limestone (10-1)

CLASS 5A

Pike Road (11-0) at UMS-Wright (7-4), Mobile

Faith Academy (10-1) at Demopolis (11-0)

Selma (7-4) at St. Paul’s Episcopal (11-0), Mobile

Andalusia (8-3) at Central, Clay County (10-1), Lineville

Alexandria (10-1) at Parker (6-4), Birmingham

Pleasant Grove (8-2) at Guntersville (10-0)

Fairview (10-1) at Ramsay (10-0), Birmingham, Legion Field

Leeds (9-2) at Russellville (9-2)

CLASS 6A

Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (9-2) at Opelika (8-2)

Saraland (9-2) at Lee-Montgomery (7-3), Cramton Bowl

Helena (7-4) at Spanish Fort (8-3)

Eufaula (9-2) at Blount (7-4), Prichard

Pinson Valley (8-2) at Shades Valley (4-7), Irondale

Briarwood Christian (8-3) at Oxford (10-1)

Mountain Brook (10-1) at Gardendale (9-2)

Clay-Chalkville (10-1) at Homewood (7-4)

CLASS 7A

Central-Phenix City (7-4) at Theodore (10-1)

Daphne (10-1) at Auburn (9-1)

Hewitt-Trussville (9-2) at Thompson (11-0)

Oak Mountain (8-3) at Hoover (10-1), Hoover Met

Please tune in to Tide 100.9 FM or get the app. We’re on Friday from 6-9 p.m. CT. You can call us with scores or comments at (205) 342-9904.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Tyler Martin
Tyler Martin

Editor

ACA/Mobile Christian should be a great one

