Ahead of Jaleel Skinner’s Announcement, Is Alabama Becoming a Landing Spot for Premier Tight Ends?

The Crimson Tide has successfully used the skillsets of some talented tight ends the last few seasons ,and Alabama is looking to add more talented players at that position in the class of 2022.

This year's Alabama offense has seen a real utilization of tight ends with the emergence of Cameron Latu and reemergence of Jahleel Billingsley.

Latu is currently leading the team in touchdown receptions, and Billingsley is third on the team in receiving yards. Nick Saban has consistently called the tight end position a matchup nightmare for opposing defenses.

Alabama has also had some guys at the tight end position find recent success in the NFL Draft like OJ Howard and Irv Smith Jr.

Now the announcement of another top tight end is looming on the horizon. Jaleel Skinner, the No. 36 overall prospect in the SI99 for the class of 2022, is set to make a verbal commitment this Friday afternoon at 2:30. He is down to Clemson, Florida, Florida State, Miami, Texas and Alabama.

Skinner plays for IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida and could join several Crimson Tide players on the roster that played at IMG like Trey Sanders, Ja'Corey Brooks and Evan Neal as well as current Alabama 2022 commit offensive lineman Tyler Booker.

If Skinner does indeed pick the Crimson Tide, he will become the third member of the 2022 recruiting class that plays the tight end position.

Elijah Brown out of Dayton, Ohio is more of a traditional tight end. Brown has been committed to Alabama since February. The other tight end prospect in the class is Amari Niblack from Lakewood High School in St. Petersburg. Niblack is more of a hybrid tight end that is listed as an athlete and can play multiple positions.

Skinner would be the highest rated tight end in the class and the 16th overall commit for 2022. He would also become the eighth player committed to Alabama in the SI99.