Jahlil Hurley Talks Alabama Ahead of College Decision

The past two seasons, Alabama has received significant contributions from in-state freshman cornerbacks as the season progressed. Malachi Moore started at the Star position in 2020, and Kool-Aid McKinstry took over one of the starting cornerback roles for the Crimson Tide late last season.

Next in line may be 2023 cornerback Jahlil Hurley out of Florence, who is set to announce his college decision this Saturday.

Alabama defensive line coach Freddie Roach has been Hurley's primary recruiter and has established a nice relationship with the four-star defender.

"That's my guy, you know," Hurley said. "We're from the same area. Over the past two or three months, we've gotten really close. It's been a really good process."

Hurley stands at 6-foot-3, 170 pounds, and he is smooth at the cornerback position. He glides across the field in coverage and is a willing, physical tackler. According to Hurley, Crimson Tide coaches like his versatility and could see him playing any position in Alabama's secondary. As one of the top players in the state, he also likes what he sees with Alabama.

"It's in-state, the head coach is the G.O.A.T.," Hurley said. "DBs play really well there, so I feel like I could be a part of that defense."

Hurley is in touch with Alabama coaches three to four times a week and says he loves the facilities on the Alabama campus. After watching McKinstry take on a significant role during his freshman year last season, Hurley says he could see himself following in those footsteps and competing for a job early on in the Crimson Tide system.

"It makes me feel pretty good about going there, getting a chance to play," Hurley said. "A lot of people tell me that a bunch of freshmen don't play. As long as I work going in there, I think I'll play."

Hurley is set to make his college decision Saturday and will choose between a top-five of Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Texas A&M and Michigan. If he rolls with the Tide, he will be Alabama's first verbal commitment in the 2023 class.

Hurley would give Alabama a strong start to next year's haul as he is currently ranked as the No. 24 overall player and No. 4 cornerback in the nation according to the 247Sports Composite. It would also establish the Tide's priority to land in-state talent, as the four-star cornerback is a top-five player in Alabama.

Hurley said his decision has already been made and that he is glad to complete his recruiting process.

"I just want to pick the best school that fits me," Hurley said.