Inside How Alabama Landed the Top Two In-State Recruits: James Smith and Qua Russaw

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — When James Smith and Jaquavious Russaw announced their commitment to the University of Alabama in front of their loved ones in the Carver High School auditorium, it was just the latest on a long list of things they've done together.

Consequently, it wasn't too much of a surprise that the consensus 5-star prospects committed to the Crimson Tide. It was also not that big of a surprise to see two players from the same high school choose the same college, although more often than not it happens with brothers.

But what made Smith and Russaw's recruiting process unique was that they completely did it together.

Both had the same six schools as finalists.

Both went on the same visits.

And both sat next to each other and shared their commitment on ESPN together.

They've pretty much been that tight since arriving as freshmen at Carver.

"He was quiet when he first got [to Carver], so he wasn't talking much," Smith said about his early interactions with Russaw. "But I kept on messing with him to make him talk. We've been close ever since."

Russaw and Smith's origin story makes a lot of sense. Smith definitely appears more outgoing than his reserved teammate, even to the casual observer. Their head coach Marcus Gardner says they couldn't be more different. Still, they have a tight bond that was years in the making.

"It's grown tremendously," Russaw said about his friendship with Smith. "We're around each other every day."

In terms of familiarity, they're practically siblings. Smith's mother said as much when asked about their relationship.

"We got four boys at home, and [Qua] is the fifth," Malecia Smith said. "He's family."

It goes the other way as well. Russaw's mother, Jessica Wilmore, agrees, and felt that it was important for everyone involved for the two to begin the next stage of their lives and play at the next level at the same college.

"They got a great bond," Wilmore said. "They had a pact: they play together, they stay together."

While playing together was the goal for Smith and Russaw, there was a time that it may not have been the case. According to Russaw, the main challenger that had his eye initially was the one that Alabama seems to complete with the most recently, the reigning national champion Georgia Bulldogs.

"I liked Georgia over the summer," he said. "Then I started looking at Alabama."

Auburn tried to make a late push for both under its new coaching staff, and Florida was in the mix as well.

However, in the end it obviously worked out well for Russaw, the No. 22 prospect in the SI99 2023 class, to play with Smith, the No. 20 prospect, for Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban and the home-state team.

On the field, Smith and Russaw's friendship has been on full display as James uses his quickness to apply pressure as a true defensive lineman. Qua uses his strength and power to stand out as an edge rusher.

But it's the connection they've built off the field that allows for accountability on it. If one guy doesn't make a play, or misses an assignment, the other is on his case about doing better. Not every duo has that, especially on the defensive side, even if they are the best of friends.

"If James don't get it, Qua will be right there to back him up. You can check the film," Malecia Smith said.

Their unique freindship also includes a respect for each other, and a desire to see the other succeed. Even if one gets singled out for something, or overshadows the other, they still make a point to support each another.

"They know what the goal is, and they make sure to stay focused on the goal," Gardner said. "They see each other messing, they're gonna go and get on each other."

They also know what it's like to be apart. While Russaw and Smith did most of their damage at Carver, there was a time when the two didn't share the field.

Smith spent a year at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla.

"That gave [Qua] an opportunity to flourish on his own, as how James did the year before," said John Mitchell, who is in charge of football operations at Carver. "When James came to Carver, it was just that bond of them playing together for the next two years."

They were big-time targets for Alabama, and not just because many considered them to be the top two in-state talents for this recruiting cycle (and keeping the best players at home is a priority for the Crimson Tide).

Russaw and Smith were also the sixth and seventh 5-star prospects to sign on with this class, the majority of whom play on the defensive side. Others include defensive backs Caleb Downs and Tony Mitchell, edge rushers Keon Keeley and Yhonzae Pierre, and defensive linemen Hunter Osborne and Jordan Renaud.

Yet when asked about his 27 new additions Wednesday evening, Saban didn't single anyone out or mention how good the class looked on paper.

"What I like about this group the most is it seems like they have really good character," he said.

He later added: "I think one of the things that was a real focus for us was to improve up front.

"I do think those guys that we were able to recruit are certainly going to be guys that can help us with the front seven in the very new future."

Unsurprisingly, however, both Russaw and Smith had the same resounding answer when asked if they were ready to compete for their spots on the field.

"Yes."

It'll be a new program, with new teammates, new expectations and an entirely new level. But one familiar thing won't change: their bond.

