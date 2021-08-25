Alabama Makes Top 12 for 2023 DL Prospect

Lebbeus Overton is a highly-ranked defensive line recruit out of Georgia who is being recruited heavily by the top programs in the country.

One of the top overall recruits in the class of 2023 released his top 12 schools via social media on Wednesday, and his former hometown team, Alabama, made that list.

Defensive lineman Lebbeus Overton is one of the highest-rated prospects in the state of Georgia but used to live in Tuscaloosa and played at Bessemer Academy before transferring to Milton High School in Alpharetta, Georgia prior to his sophomore season.

According to his twitter, Overton was visited by Alabama director of player personnel Bob Welton in September 2018 while he was still at Bessemer Academy. He then received an offer from the Crimson Tide back in August of 2020.

The 6-foot-5-inch 265 pound junior defensive lineman first started receiving Division I offers in the fall of 2019. Many more came in the summer of 2020, including the Crimson Tide's, and most recently schools like Texas, Clemson and Kentucky have given offers to Overton this past summer.

During his sophomore season, Overton had 70 total tackles, including 38 tackles for loss and six forced fumbles according to his stats on MaxPreps.

Alabama was one of seven SEC schools among his top 12 finalists along with Florida, Georgia, LSU, Kentucky, Texas A&M and Tennessee. The other schools the Tide will have to contend with for Overton's talents are Clemson, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Ohio State and USC.

After a year of no visits to campus because of NCAA rules during the pandemic, Alabama was finally able to host prospects in Tuscaloosa again over the summer. Overton made an unofficial visit to Tuscaloosa in June and got to meet with Nick Saban.

Overall, Overton is a highly-coveted prospect and one Alabama will have to fight off several top schools for to get his talents back to Tuscaloosa.