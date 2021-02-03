Live Updates: 2021 National Signing Day
Live updates
- Here is the link to watch Wheaton's signing, which should start at 8:15 a.m:
Preview
Happy National Signing Day!
On Wednesday, the University of Alabama looks to close out a spectacular 2021 signing class that is No. 1 in the nation per Sports Illustrated All-American.
The Crimson Tide has signed all but one of its current 26 commitments as running back pledge Camar Wheaton is slated to sign his national letter of intent around 8:30 a.m this morning.
On ESPN2 at roughly 3 p.m (CT), safety Terrion Arnold will be announcing his decision between Alabama, Georgia, and Florida. Could the Crimson Tide add another versatile play-maker to its stout secondary haul?
Follow along on this live thread for updates throughout the day. Meanwhile, here is a look at who is already on campus in Tuscaloosa and who is expected to enroll in the summer:
Early Enrollees
OT JC Latham (IMG Academy - Bradenton, Fla.)
OT Tommy Brockermeyer (All Saints Episcopal - Ft. Worth, Texas)
OC James Brockermeyer (All Saints Episcopal - Ft. Worth, Texas)
CB Ga'Quincy McKinstry (Pinson Valley - Pinson, Ala.)
LB Deontae Lawson (Mobile Christian - Mobile, Ala. )
WR Agiye Hall (Bloomingdale- Valrico, Fla.)
WR Jacorey Brooks (IMG Academy - Bradenton, Fla.)
QB Jalen Milroe (Thompkins - Katy, Texas)
WR Christian Leary (Edgewater - Orlando, Fla.)
LB Ian Jackson (Prattville - Prattville, Ala.)
TE Robbie Ouzts (Rock Hill - Rock Hill, S.C.)
TE Caden Clark (gray-shirted in 2020) (Archbishop Hoban - Akron, Ohio)
DE Keanu Koht (Vero Beach - Vero Beach, Fla.)
OG Terrence Ferguson (Peach County - Fort Valley, Ga.)
DE Monkell Goodwine (Rock Creek Christian - Upper Marlboro, Md.)
Arriving in Summer 2021
LB Kendrick Blackshire (Duncanville - Duncanville, Texas)
DT Anquin Barnes (Lee - Montgomery, Ala.)
RB Camar Wheaton (Lakeview Centennial - Garland, Texas)
DT Tim Keenan (Ramsay - Birmingham, Ala.)
WR JoJo Earle (Aledo - Aledo, Texas)
OG Jaeden Roberts (North Shore - Houston, Texas)
CB Devonta Smith (La Salle - Cincinnati, Ohio)
S Kaine Williams (John Ehret - Marrero, La.)
DB Kadarius Calloway (Philadelphia - Philadelphia, Miss.)
DT Damon Payne (Belleville - Belleville, Mich.)
DE Dallas Turner (St. Thomas Aquinas - Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.)
DB Khyree Jackson (East Mississippi Community College)
This story will be updated.