Live Updates: 2021 National Signing Day

Could Alabama see some last-minute fireworks as the 2021 recruiting cycle comes to a close on Wednesday?
Live updates

  • Here is the link to watch Wheaton's signing, which should start at 8:15 a.m:

Preview

Happy National Signing Day!

On Wednesday, the University of Alabama looks to close out a spectacular 2021 signing class that is No. 1 in the nation per Sports Illustrated All-American. 

The Crimson Tide has signed all but one of its current 26 commitments as running back pledge Camar Wheaton is slated to sign his national letter of intent around 8:30 a.m this morning. 

On ESPN2 at roughly 3 p.m (CT), safety Terrion Arnold will be announcing his decision between Alabama, Georgia, and Florida. Could the Crimson Tide add another versatile play-maker to its stout secondary haul? 

Follow along on this live thread for updates throughout the day. Meanwhile, here is a look at who is already on campus in Tuscaloosa and who is expected to enroll in the summer:

Early Enrollees

OT JC Latham (IMG Academy - Bradenton, Fla.)

OT Tommy Brockermeyer (All Saints Episcopal - Ft. Worth, Texas)

OC James Brockermeyer (All Saints Episcopal - Ft. Worth, Texas)

CB Ga'Quincy McKinstry (Pinson Valley - Pinson, Ala.)

LB Deontae Lawson (Mobile Christian - Mobile, Ala. )

WR Agiye Hall (Bloomingdale- Valrico, Fla.)

WR Jacorey Brooks (IMG Academy - Bradenton, Fla.)

QB Jalen Milroe (Thompkins - Katy, Texas)

WR Christian Leary (Edgewater - Orlando, Fla.)

LB Ian Jackson (Prattville - Prattville, Ala.)

TE Robbie Ouzts (Rock Hill - Rock Hill, S.C.)

TE Caden Clark (gray-shirted in 2020) (Archbishop Hoban - Akron, Ohio)

DE Keanu Koht (Vero Beach - Vero Beach, Fla.)

OG Terrence Ferguson (Peach County - Fort Valley, Ga.)

DE Monkell Goodwine (Rock Creek Christian - Upper Marlboro, Md.)

Arriving in Summer 2021

LB Kendrick Blackshire (Duncanville - Duncanville, Texas)

DT Anquin Barnes (Lee - Montgomery, Ala.)

RB Camar Wheaton (Lakeview Centennial - Garland, Texas)

DT Tim Keenan (Ramsay - Birmingham, Ala.)

WR JoJo Earle (Aledo - Aledo, Texas)

OG Jaeden Roberts (North Shore - Houston, Texas)

CB Devonta Smith (La Salle - Cincinnati, Ohio)

S Kaine Williams (John Ehret - Marrero, La.)

DB Kadarius Calloway (Philadelphia - Philadelphia, Miss.)

DT Damon Payne (Belleville - Belleville, Mich.)

DE Dallas Turner (St. Thomas Aquinas - Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.)

DB Khyree Jackson (East Mississippi Community College)

This story will be updated.

