Newly-Offered 2023 DB Ethan Nation Says Winning is What Separates Alabama

One of the fastest-rising prospects in the Peach State for the 2023 recruiting class added the Crimson Tide to his offer sheet last week

Ethan Nation already had 35 scholarship offers to his name but, arguably, the most important one of his recruitment came early last week from the University of Alabama.

The 2023 defensive back prospect from Roswell High School in Georgia received the news from one of the Crimson Tide's newest assistants in jay Valai.

"My dad told me to call Coach Valai," Nation told Bama Central. "And I'm thinking we are just going to have a normal conversation. Me and Coach Valai started talking and he complimented my game. He said he loves my ball skills, my tracking skills and how I can tell what's going to happen before it does. So at the end of the call, he says he wants to extend an offer to me.

"I was speechless. It's so early in my career and having the best college program to offer me so young is crazy. I have to pinch myself a few times to make sure I wasn't dreaming. All in all, it was just a dream come true to be offered by a school like Alabama."

What separates the Crimson Tide in his mind from the other 30-plus schools in the running for his services?

"Winning," Nation said. "They win all the time. You aren't going to see a team like Alabama not winning. They are the most-winningest program in the nation. Their ability to put people in the NFL, win, and their ability to build players from the ground up and developing them to be the best person ever on and off the field."

As a sophomore, Nation finished the 2020 season with 35 tackles six pass break-ups, eight interceptions and one forced fumble. He's a versatile playmaker on the back end of a defense that can play corner or safety.

"It's great knowing that Coach Saban is all about the defensive backs," Nation said. "I would get the best coaching from him. He is an ex-DB and he is DB-minded. His ability to put DBs in the league and make them last is incredible. It means a lot for me to him to believe in me at such a young age."

The recruiting dead period has halted official visits until the summer but Nation is planning on seeing as many schools as he can when things return to normal and Tuscaloosa is near the top of that list.

Last time Nation was at the Capstone was in 2010, for the Iron Bowl that Auburn won 28-27. Despite the Crimson Tide's loss, he said the atmosphere still lives on in his mind.

"I remember the fans," Nation said. "The fans were crazy. They were so loud. It was one of the best fanbases that I can ever remember seeing in-person."

College coaches are not allowed to text 2023 prospects just yet due to NCAA rules but these schools are standing out to him at the moment.

"Alabama, Florida, Michigan State, Clemson, Oregon, USC, LSU, Texas A&M," Nation said. "Those are just a few."

When describing his game, the 6-foot-1, 170- pound rising junior says he tries to emulate little things from the NFL's best defensive backs but ultimately wants to create his own style.

"I take a lot from Jalen Ramsey, Denzel Ward and Xavien Howard but my game is so unique from others," Nation added.

11 of the 14 SEC institutions have already begun recruiting Nation, with the majority of his offers coming since the turn of the new year. However, as his offer sheet continues to grow, that only motivates him more on the gridiron.

"It's incredible really," Nation said. "For me to have almost every school in the SEC offer me. That's the best conference. It shows that I have a lot of things to work on and that I'm still not there yet. It's great having these offers but I still have some things I need to get better at as a player and a person."