Possible Flip Candidates for Alabama's 2022 Class

Head coach Nick Saban continually finds ways year in and year out to flip top prospects from their committed schools to come play for Alabama.

Just in the last couple seasons, Alabama flipped quarterback Bryce Young from USC, running back Jase McClellan from Oklahoma, and wide receiver JoJo Earle from LSU.

Here are a few major targets who Alabama could flip before the end of this recruiting cycle.

Kiyaunta Goodwin, OT, Charlestown High School (Charlestown, Ind.)

Kiyaunta Goodwin is an absolute behemoth of an offensive line prospect, standing at 6-foot-8 and weighing 315 pounds as a senior in high school.

Goodwin committed to Kentucky back in April, but since then has taken many official visits to schools such as Michigan State, Florida State, and Texas A&M. He visited Alabama on Oct. 23.

Here's what SI All-American had to say about Goodwin:

"Goodwin has shown a rare dedication to excellence at such a young stage, having completely re-shaped his body during his high school career. He's gone from incredibly tall and carrying a rather large amount of bad weight, to a long and lean athlete at this point.

He can play high in the pads at points in time, as most young players his size will. Goodwin will also have a bit of a transition to college considering the level of competition in high school, but the frame and upside are almost unmatched in this class."

Jamarion Miller, RB, Tyler Legacy High School (Tyler, Texas)

Jamarion Miller is a 5-foot-10, 195 pound running back from Tyler, Texas, who committed to Texas in June of this year.

Since committing to Texas, Miller has taken only one official visit, being to Alabama on Oct. 23.

Miller has a good center of gravity and finishes runs well. He has nice vision and very effective open-field speed. He ran track and field, and posted a time of 10.71 in the 100 meter dash.

If Miller were to flip to Alabama, he would be the Crimson Tide's second running back in the class.

Domani Jackson, CB, Mater Dei High School (Santa Ana, Calif.)

Domani Jackson is a high-profile defensive back from Mater Dei high school, the same high school as Alabama quarterback Bryce Young.

Jackson has great size for a corner, at 6-foot-1 and 185 pounds, and recently decommitted from USC. Jackson visited Alabama on Nov. 6, prior to his decommitment, and since then has only taken an official visit back to USC.

Here is SI All-American's scouting report of Jackson:

"Perhaps the most physically impressive-looking secondary prospect in the country, Jackson backs it up with a true comfort while out on the island and some of the most impressive pound-for-pound speed samples and track times in the nation. When he was in the 10.7-second range as a sophomore, following a breakout 2019 season in perhaps the best league in high school football, the college football world accepted him as a future force. Since, Jackson has put on more muscle and trimmed his time on a consistent basis, breaking 10.5 on three occasions since June alone. The wheels show up on tape, allowing him to play aggressive at the line of scrimmage and with physicality. The Trojan verbal commitment, still considering Alabama and others, may be America's best at playing the football through the target's hands."

Isaiah Bond, ATH, Buford High School (Buford, Ga.)

Isaiah Bond is listed as an athlete but is projected to play a lot of wide receiver. He is 5-foot-11 and weighs 185 pounds.

Bond decommitted from Florida earlier this week, just days after unofficially visiting Alabama over the weekend. He officially visited Alabama back in June, and has taken no official visits since reopening his recruitment.

Bond is a good athlete who has great acceleration in the open field to be able to get away from would-be tacklers. He has a nice ability to adjust to make difficult catches, and can stretch the field as a deep threat. He also has impressive ability to change directions.