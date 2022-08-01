Prize In-State Defensive Lineman Commits to Alabama

Standout defensive lineman Hunter Osborne from Hewitt-Trussville High School, one of the top in-state prospects for the recruiting Class of 2023, committed to Alabama on Monday evening.

He's the first defensive lineman to join the high-profile class.

Listed as 6-4, 260 pounds, he's considered a consensus four-star prospect.

Osborne told BamaCentral when he was offered in January that he was so blown away by the news that he had to double-check with the head coach to make sure he heard him correctly.

“Things are going great with them,” Osborne said. “The relationship is still there. I talk with Coach [Freddie] Roach all the time, and I’m planning a visit there very soon. When you think about the program and the coaches that they have, the standard is Alabama, so why not put them in the top list of schools you’re interested in?”

Osborne earned second-team all-state honors from the Alabama Sports Writers Association after recording 74 tackles, including 10 for a loss and 5.5 sacks, to go with 16 quarterback hurries and nine pass breakups during his junior season last year. He is rated as the No. 113 overall player and No. 18 defensive lineman in the 2023 class, according to the 247Sports Composite.

“One thing [Roach] told me that he likes about me is that I have really heavy hands, so when I strike someone their neck is always jerking back,” Osborne said. “He said I’m very fast off the point of attack, very good get-off and I run very well. He said I’m very versatile. He sees versatility in me and says he can use me in more than one spot.

During Osborne’s visit to Alabama in January, Saban compared him to former Alabama standout Jonathan Allen. The current Washington Commanders defensive lineman bulked up roughly 30 pounds during his time with the Crimson Tide en route to ending his career with a Bronko Nagurski Trophy and a Chuck Bednarik Award.

“Honestly, I tell every coach it doesn’t matter where I line up,” Osborne said. “Wherever they see me best at and where will help me and the benefit on the field, that’s fine with me.”

Osborne grew up rooting for Alabama and is friends with current Crimson Tide defensive backs Malachi Moore and Tre’Quan Fegans. The defensive lineman toured Alabama for the first time during his visit in January.

He was also in attendance for the Crimson Tide’s games last year, taking in the season opener against Miami in Atlanta before watching games against Mercer and LSU in Bryant-Denny Stadium.

“I’ve seen everything I want to see down there. I just really want to build on my relationships,” Osborne said. “I’d like to talk to players a little bit more. I have my old teammate Malachi on the team, so I’m going to hang out with him a little bit. I just want to build more and more relationships with the staff and other guys down there.”

Osborne made an official visit in June. He also visited, Auburn, Clemson, Tennessee and Texas.

“Education is always important to me,” Osborne said of his deciding factor. “I strive to have great grades and be excellent in the classroom. I really just want to find somewhere I can develop as a player and build a great relationship with the staff. It’s going be my home for the next three or four years, so I want to have a great relationship wherever I’m at.”