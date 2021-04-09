Recruiting Corner: 2022 DL Aaron Bryant Names Final Schools, Key 2023 Target Receives Offer

Aaron Bryant and Kelby Collins are two of the best defensive lineman in their respective classes and the Crimson Tide is firmly in the mix for both of them

One of the top defensive lineman in the 2022 recruiting cycle announced his top 10 schools on Friday morning.

Aaron Bryant, a Southhaven, Miss. product, named Alabama, Ole Miss, Georgia, South Carolina, Texas A&M, Indiana, LSU, Texas, Auburn and Oregon the finalists for his services.

"It's one of those offers that holds more weight than anybody else in the country, especially if you are a defensive lineman," Bryant told BamaCentral recently. "Alabama is 'D-Line U' in my mind. The feeling I got when Coach Roach told me I had an offer was unbelievable. This is what every kid dreams of."

He is coming off of a junior season that saw 68 total tackles, 12 tackles for loss, six sacks and four forced fumbles.

Later on Friday, top 2023 prospect and defensive lineman Kelby Collins announced a reported offer from the Crimson Tide. The good news came from coach Nick Saban himself.

"It would mean a lot to get [an offer] from Alabama," Collins told BamaCentral following his in-person visit to Tuscaloosa last March. "I have grown up watching them play and it would be awesome."

Collins, an in-state target from Gardendale, is a 6-foot-5, 250-pound rising junior that boasts offers from the likes of Florida, LSU, Auburn, Florida State, Michigan, USC, South Carolina, Texas A&M, among others.

As a freshman, who started at the varsity level, Collins recorded 60 tackles, seven tackles for loss, three sacks, and three forced fumbles, helping led Gardendale to the second round of the 6A AHSAA state playoffs.

Even though Collins has two years left of high school, this offer has been a long time coming and one to watch over the course of the next year or so.