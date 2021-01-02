Recruiting Corner: 2022 Prospects Announce Top Schools

Thompson High School standout Jeremiah Alexander will be taking his talents to the Southeastern Conference.

The 6-foot-2, 235 defensive end announced his top six schools on New Year's Day and the University of Alabama made the cut after he de-committed from the Crimson Tide last fall.

Along with Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Tennessee, Florida, and Auburn rounded out his final six schools.

Alexander is coming off of a junior campaign that saw 106 total tackles, 29 tackles for loss, eight sacks, and two fumble recoveries, leading the Warriors to a second-straight 7A AHSAA state championship.

"It was really just down to two schools," Alexander told Bama Central after his initial committed to Saban and company last March. "That was Alabama and Georgia. I went to Georgia last week and Alabama over the weekend. Both schools have my best interest, but in terms of feeling at home, the facilities, and the way they work out the athletes, it is top notch. I feel like I would get better and benefit from it more at Alabama."

Meanwhile, IMG Academy product, offensive lineman Tyler Booker dropped his top 10 schools that included Alabama, Florida, Miami, LSU, Ohio State, Penn State, Oregon, Georgia, Texas A&M, and Deion Sanders' Jackson State.

"For one, it is a NFL pipeline," Booker told Bama Central previously about what he liked about the Crimson Tide. "And two, to be able to play under Nick Saban would be a blessing. This the program that NFL teams want to model their programs after. In the NFL there is the 'Patriot Way', they have their own 'Alabama Way'."

The Crimson Tide struck gold in the 2021 recruiting class in on the offensive line with JC Latham, Tommy and James Brockermeyer, Terrence Ferguson, and Jaeden Roberts.

And it's shaping up for another haul in 2022 potentially with Booker.

This past season with IMG, Booker was able to be on the same team with Latham and another Alabama signee in wide out Jacorey Brooks. The Crimson Tide has had success at the football factory in the past with the likes of Dylan Moses, Thomas Fletcher, Evan Neal, Trey Sanders, and Stephon Wynn Jr.

BamaCentral's Tyler Martin breaks it all down in this week's Recruiting Corner.