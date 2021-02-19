Recruiting Corner: 2022 WR Target Names Top Four, JD Davison Named McDonald's All-American Nominee

The Crimson Tide is in the running for another talented pass catcher and one of its basketball signees is lighting up the state playoff scene

The University of Alabama football program loaded up on wide receivers in its 2021 signing class and it's no different for the 2022 recruiting cycle.

Tennessee native and Oakland High School pass catcher Isaiah Horton named four finalists that include the Crimson Tide, Florida, Miami, and his home-state Volunteers.

Horton is expected to announce a decision on March 15.

The 6-foot-3, 190-pound playmaker hauled in 34 receptions for 643 yards and seven touchdowns during his junior campaign.

Horton is being recruited by Alabama assistants Doug Marrone and Holmon Wiggins.

Another decision to watch, two days before Horton's, is 2022 running back Emmanuel Henderson's. He'll decide between the Crimson Tide, Auburn, LSU, and a slew of other SEC schools.

A 2022 quarterback that Alabama is after heavily is Ty Simpson. He was originally suppose to announce his commitment on Feb. 19, but has pushed it back to Feb. 26 at 2 p.m (CT).

The Crimson Tide is fighting hard for his services along with Clemson, Tennessee, Ole Miss and Texas A&M.

Meanwhile, high school basketball playoffs are underway in the state of Alabama and Crimson Tide signee JD Davison is already putting up monster numbers as he tries to bring Calhoun its second straight state title.

On Wednesday night, Davison dropped 38 points and added 11 rebounds, 11 assists and eight steals. He was just two steals away from the elusive quadruple-double.

For the year, Davison is averaging 35 points, 10.5 rebounds, four assists, three steals and 2.3 blocks each time out.

His performance on the hardwood this season has called for him to be named a McDonald's All-American nominee. Unfortunately, there won't be a game for the second straight year but there will still be a complete list of the All-Americans, to be released at a later date.

Bama Central's own Tyler Martin breaks it all down in this week's Recruiting Corner.