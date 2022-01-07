Skip to main content
Recruiting Corner: 2023 DE Prospect with Alabama Ties Names Crimson Tide Among Finalists

An in-state 2023 edge rusher has a family connection to the Crimson Tide that could pay dividends

T.G. Paschal/BamaCentral

The state of Alabama is set to produce some elite talent in the 2023 recruiting cycle and one of its top edge rushers is already connected to the Crimson Tide. 

Yhonzae Pierre of Eufaula, Ala. is cousins with former Alabama great Courtney Upshaw, who played at the Capstone from 2008-2011. 

Earlier this week, Pierre named his top eight schools which consisted of Alabama, Florida, Auburn, Georgia, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Penn State and Mississippi State. 

Pierre is listed at 6-foot-4 and 220 pounds. The Eufaula standout was also selected to First Team All-State this past season. He has visited Tuscaloosa multiple times since last summer when campuses re-opened for recruits. 

Read More

The elite edge rusher is expected back at Alabama later this month when the current recruiting dead period is lifted. Saturday, Jan. 22 is a date for fans to keep an eye on as it is being billed as "Built By Bama" Day and the Crimson Tide is expected to host numerous prospects that weekend. 

Hewitt-Trussville product, 2023 defensive lineman Hunter Osborne, who has nearly 50 offers, is expected in Tuscaloosa that day as well. 

Future Crimson Tide stars in Texas

Last weekend, nine 2022 Alabama signees took part in the Under Armor All-American Game down in Orlando. This week, four more future Crimson Tide standouts are preparing to play in the Army All-American Bowl on Saturday including wide receivers Kendrick Law and Isaiah Bond, defensive lineman Khurtiss Perry, defensive back Earl Little Jr and offensive lineman Elijah Pritchett. 

Quarterback Ty Simpson had accepted an invite to participate but could not join due to already being in Tuscaloosa and practicing with the team. Law is also not expected to play in the game this weekend.

However, Bond has drawn rave reviews from those in attendance in San Antonio during the practices. The Buford, Ga. product has all the makings of the next great Alabama pass catcher.

Alabama logo, black, football building reflected
