Recruiting Corner: A Look at 2023 Quarterback Targets

Who will be the Crimson Tide's signal caller in the 2023 recruiting class?

Over the last five seasons or so, Alabama football has become a destination stop for high-profile quarterback prospects looking to develop into NFL starters.

Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins narrowly missed the NFL playoffs after the Hawaiian left-hander helped the team win eight of its last nine games. Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots starting signal callers Jalen Hurts and Mac Jones will both be participating in Wild Card Weekend, putting the Crimson Tide brand on display.

Rising junior and the reigning Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young has another year left of eligibility before he can become the latest Alabama standout off to the professional ranks. Elite five-star, in-coming freshman Ty Simpson arrived at the Capstone in December and is waiting in the wings.

So who does Coach Nick Saban and company turn to at the most important position on the gridiron in the 2023 recruiting cycle?

Here's a look at some of the players drawing the most interest from the Crimson Tide:

QB Arch Manning (Isidore Newman - New Orleans, La.)

His name speaks for itself as the grandson of Archie Manning and nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning. However, all eyes in the recruiting world have turned to Arch as the one of the more-important prospects ever.

Arch concluded his junior season at Isidore Newman with over 2,000 passings yards, 26 touchdowns and only four interceptions. He also rushed for 325 yards yards and eight additional scores.

Now, the heat is really turned up in his recruitment as Alabama, Texas, Georgia, Clemson and Ole Miss are all heavily involved. Oklahoma has recently joined the sweepstakes to win his services recently with the addition of former Rebel assistant Jeff Leby. Crimson Tide offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien visited with Arch last month in New Orleans.

The 6-foot-4, 210-pound recruit last visited Tuscaloosa for the Ole Miss game back in October and is expected back this spring and summer before making a decision.

QB Nico Iamaleava (Warren - Downey, Calif.)

Could Alabama continue to strike gold on the West Coast? Well, it's certainly in the mix for another top-tier signal caller in Nico Iamaleava.

The Golden State product, who stands at 6-foot-6 and 200 pounds, threw for 2,244 yards and 33 touchdowns, to go along with only one interception as a junior. His top 12 includes the Crimson Tide, BYU, Tennessee, UCLA, Ohio State, Notre Dame, Oregon State, Miami, Georgia, Ole Miss and Oregon.

Iamaleava visited Tuscaloosa once in the summer for a workout in front of the Alabama coaching staff and the again in November for the Arkansas game.

QB Dylan Lonergan (Brookwood - Snellville, Ga.)

Last spring, Georgia product Dylan Lonergan picked up an Alabama offer and interest between both parties has only grown since with the 6-foot-2, dual-sport standing likely taking another trip to Tuscaloosa in the coming months.

Out of all the quarterback targets the Crimson Tide has expressed interest in, Lonergan might have had the best junior campaign with 3,392 passing yards, 645 rushing yards, 38 total touchdowns and only three interceptions.

Lonergan is also ranked as one of the best pitching prospects across the Southeast and desires to play both wherever he attends college. Georgia, Georgia Tech, Florida, Penn State, South Carolina, LSU, Mississippi State and Ohio State are all in the mix.