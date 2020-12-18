Recruiting Corner: After Early Signing Day, What's Next For the Crimson Tide?

A look at who Alabama might turn to, as we gear towards the traditional signing day in February

After the National Early Signing Day on Wednesday, coach Nick Saban and his University of Alabama football program own the No. 1 recruiting class in the country per Sports Illustrated All-American with 24 signees.

Flipping pass rusher Keanu Koht and electrifying running back/wide receiver JoJo Earle from LSU is what surpassed the Crimson Tide over Ohio State for the top spot in the nation.

So, what's next?

Alabama still has a few spots remaining in its class and is now looking towards the traditional signing day in February.

"There’s still players out there that are available," Saban said earlier this week. "I think you guys know the rules in terms of how many guys we can take. So we’ll manage it the best we can, but I think at this point if we can get a really, really good player, we would certainly be pleased to be able to do that."

In this week's Recruiting Corner, Bama Central takes a look at the Crimson Tide's remaining targets:

S Terrion Arnold (John Paul II Catholic - Tallahassee, Fla.)

The 6-foot, 180 pound safety was in Tuscaloosa for the Iron Bowl last month and took a trip to Gainesville last weekend. His top five currently consists of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, LSU, and Texas A&M.

This ultimately appears to be a Crimson Tide/Gators battle down the stretch, with Georgia trailing. Arnold also holds a basketball scholarship from coach Nate Oats and that has been a good advantage for Alabama, as the hoops coaching staff has been helping out along the way.

OL Jaeden Roberts (North Shore - Houston, Texas)

Roberts, a 6-foot-5, 340-pound interior offensive lineman, is a recent Auburn de-commit due to the Tigers making a coaching change.

Last cycle, the Crimson Tide was able to land Damieon George Jr. out of North Shore in the traditional signing period and it appears it could be striking in the Houston area again. Before he was committed to Auburn, Roberts' top schools included Alabama, LSU, and Oklahoma State.

DE J.T Tuimoloau

Over recent months, the Crimson Tide coaching staff have slowly been making ways with Tuimoloau, a 6-foot-5, 275 pound defensive end.

On Wednesday, the Sammamish, Wash. native announced a top five that included Alabama, Ohio State, Washington, USC, and Oregon.

The Crimson Tide has had success in the past on the West Coast and is in a good position now to do the same come February.

WR Brian Thomas Jr.

Could Alabama sign a fifth wideout?

That could be unlikely after Earle signed on the dotted line Wednesday, but Alabama will keep recruiting Thomas, who stands at 6-foot-4 and 180 pounds.

He is in LSU's backyard of Walker, La. and Texas A&M is also in the thick of it, too, along with the Tigers and Crimson Tide. After losing Earle, I would expect the Tigers to turn up the heat and not lose out on one of its state's best.