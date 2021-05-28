Recruiting Corner: Ahead of Official Visits Resuming, What are Alabama's Current 2022 Needs?

A look at what's next for the Crimson Tide's 2022 recruiting class with official visits opening back up on Tuesday after a 15-month break

After a 15-month hiatus, official and unofficial visits in the recruiting world are back starting next Tuesday.

The month of June is set to be extremely busy for Alabama football and programs across the country returning to normalcy.

As it stands, the Crimson Tide has six verbal commitments in its 2022 recruiting class and will add to that number quickly once prospects have the opportunity to see campus and the rest of the Capstone this summer.

Alabama has already hit positions of need early on in the cycle with additions like quarterback Ty Simpson, running back Emmanuel Henderson and Mobile linebacker Robert Woodyard.

But what other position groups should the Crimson Tide target this summer?

Let's take at a look at Alabama's needs as in-person recruiting picks up:

Defensive line/defensive end

Arguably the best defensive tackle in the state of Alabama is making his way to Tuscaloosa on June 1 in Park Crossing's Khurtiss Perry. The 6-foot-3, 270 pounder has been in contact with area recruiter Charles Kelly, defensive line coach Freddie Roach and coach Nick Saban.

In the end, his recruitment could be an in-state battle between the Crimson Tide and Auburn Tigers. Gaining a pledge from Perry would be a home run get and continue the pipeline of standouts from the Montgomery area to Tuscaloosa.

Thompson's Jeremiah Alexander is another in-state prospect to watch as visits reopen. The talented defensive end and former Crimson Tide pledge will be making a trip to visit Alabama on June 5, while taking in Clemson and Georgia in person on June 1 and June 3, respectively.

Offensive line

Following up the Crimson Tide's historic offensive line haul of 2021 will be extremely difficult. However, that won't stop the Alabama staff from reloading at a position that produces first round picks year in and year out.

With no offensive lineman in tow just yet, June 24-25 are the dates to watch as elite prospects like IMG Academy standout Tyler Booker, Dayne Shor of Alpharetta, Ga. and Elijah Pritchett, another Peach State product, will be on campus.

Cornerback

Defensive back was the subject of last week's Recruiting Corner, and it's mentioned here again because it's that important of a position group for Alabama to nail in the 2022 cycle because of the crop of talent.

USC commit Domani Jackson is already a flip-candidate with his official visit to Tuscaloosa scheduled for June 18-20.

NFL legacy Earl Little Jr. will be on campus twice, once in mid-June and then again for the LSU game in November. North Shore product Denver Harris and Terrance Brooks have their visits set for the weekend of June 25.

Not to mention, the Crimson Tide has picked up its efforts with Oxford, Ala. cornerback Trequon Fegans of late.